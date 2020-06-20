President Michael D Higgins to hold memorial service for Garda Colm Horkan as funeral takes place tomorrow

A Garda salute for Det Garda Colm Horkan as his remains carried by Mayo senior football manager James Horan and players are removed through the town of Charlestown Co. Mayo. Picture; Gerry Mooney

President Michael D Higgins will hold a memorial service for a murdered Garda to coincide with a state funeral in his hometown.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan, 49, was shot dead on Wednesday night in the town of Castlerea in Co Roscommon.

An Garda Siochana are making arrangements to ensure the officer is afforded formal state honours within the current coronavirus limitations on the size of public gatherings.

As part of the plans, Garda colleagues across the country will observe one minute’s silence at 12 noon as the service get under way at St James’ church in Mr Horkan’s home town of Charlestown, Co Mayo.

On Saturday, it was announced that President Michael D Higgins will lead a memorial service on the grounds of his residence at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at the Aras on Sunday as a mark of respect and the President will observe one minute’s silence at the Peace Bell in the grounds.

Sergeant Sinead Riley, Sergeant-in-Charge at Aras an Uachtarain, will ring the Peace Bell at the start and end of the memorial ceremony.

Stephen Silver, 43, from Aughaward, Foxford in Co Mayo was remanded in custody on Friday night charged with the garda’s murder.

On Friday and Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in Mayo and Roscommon to pay their respects to Mr Horkan.

Earlier today, friends and family gathered to hold a procession through his hometown Charlestown ahead of the funeral tomorrow.

Detective Horkan was given a Garda salute as he was carried through the town by Mayo senior football manager James Horan and other players.

And there were emotional scenes in Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon on Friday as the hearse carrying the remains of Mr Horkan made its way through the town towards his home in Charlestown.

The cortege was flanked by gardai on motorcycles, while people lined the streets where Mr Horkan had worked for several years.

Floral tributes were left outside Ballaghaderreen garda station.

There were similar scenes late on Friday night in Charlestown as hundreds of people lines the streets as the hearse passed by.

PA Media