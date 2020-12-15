President Michael D Higgins praises nation’s response to Covid-19 in heartfelt Christmas card

A reproduction of the painting “Madonna and Child” by Italian artist Guido Reni featured on the front of the card. Photo: Áras an Uachtaráin.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have praised how the country coped with Covid-19 in their annual Christmas card.

This year’s card features a reproduction of the painting “Madonna and Child” by Italian artist Guido Reni followed by an emotional statement from the President highlighting the importance of solidarity and compassion as core principles for the nation’s collective response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President wrote: “The principles that serve as a guide in our renewed commitment to combat the Covid-19 virus are based on some fundamental values that surely represent the best of ourselves, such as Solidarity, Care, Compassion and Kindness.

“Being effective requires positive commitments from us all and we need to speak and encourage each other to have a vision of the light that will surely come from all of our efforts when renewed and redoubled.”

The Christmas card also features a poem titled ‘Take Care’, which was written by the President as part of his second collection of poems Season of Fire which was published in 1993.

The poem reads as follows:

“Take Care”

In the journey to the light,

the dark moments

should not threaten.

Belief

requires

that you hold steady.

Bend, if you will,

with the wind.

The tree is your teacher,

roots at once

more firm

from experience

in the soil

made fragile.

Your gentle dew will come

and a stirring

of power

to go on

towards the space

of sharing.

In the misery of the I,

in rage,

it is easy to cry out

against all others

but to weaken

is to die

in the misery of knowing

the journey abandoned

towards the sharing

of all human hope

and cries

is the loss

of all we know

of the divine

reclaimed

for our shared

humanity.

Hold firm.

Take care.

Come home

together.

