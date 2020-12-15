President Michael D Higgins praises nation’s response to Covid-19 in heartfelt Christmas card

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have praised how the country coped with Covid-19 in their annual Christmas card.
This year’s card features a reproduction of the painting “Madonna and Child” by Italian artist Guido Reni followed by an emotional statement from the President highlighting the importance of solidarity and compassion as core principles for the nation’s collective response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The President wrote: “The principles that serve as a guide in our renewed commitment to combat the Covid-19 virus are based on some fundamental values that surely represent the best of ourselves, such as Solidarity, Care, Compassion and Kindness.
“Being effective requires positive commitments from us all and we need to speak and encourage each other to have a vision of the light that will surely come from all of our efforts when renewed and redoubled.”
The Christmas card also features a poem titled ‘Take Care’, which was written by the President as part of his second collection of poems Season of Fire which was published in 1993.
The poem reads as follows:
“Take Care”
In the journey to the light,
the dark moments
should not threaten.
Belief
requires
that you hold steady.
Bend, if you will,
with the wind.
The tree is your teacher,
roots at once
more firm
from experience
in the soil
made fragile.
Your gentle dew will come
and a stirring
of power
to go on
towards the space
of sharing.
In the misery of the I,
in rage,
it is easy to cry out
against all others
but to weaken
is to die
in the misery of knowing
the journey abandoned
towards the sharing
of all human hope
and cries
is the loss
of all we know
of the divine
reclaimed
for our shared
humanity.
Hold firm.
Take care.
Come home
together.
