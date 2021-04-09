Irish political leaders have paid tribute to Britain’s Prince Philip, after his death was announced today.

President Michael D Higgins said it was “with great sadness” that he had heard the news.

“On behalf of the people of Ireland, I wish to convey my condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her children, her extended family and the people of the United Kingdom,” the President said.

“For over sixty years, and as husband to Britain’s longest serving monarch, Prince Philip served the British people with an unfailing commitment and devotion to duty. In the course of his long service he frequently brought an air of informality to otherwise formal occasions. His distinctive presence and unique sense of humour put participants at ease and always engaged those who encountered him.”

President Higgins said Prince Philip was a steadfast support to Queen Elizabeth.

“He accompanied the Queen on her many visits to Northern Ireland and also on her historic State Visit to Ireland in 2011,” he said.

Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Close Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at their wedding in 1947 The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with the Prince of Wales during his investiture at (PA) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the Guinness Storehouse and watch the pouring of a pint on May 18, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at their wedding in 1947

"I recall with a special appreciation how welcome he made Sabina and I feel in 2014, when I was making the first State Visit by an Irish Head of State to the United Kingdom in 2014. My hope is that these visits in 2011 and 2014, which he shared, will continue to be symbols of what we share as neighbours in friendship, peace and a sustainable future.

“Prince Philip, an active supporter of many charities and worthwhile causes, was far-seeing in being an early advocate for protecting the environment. Likewise the Duke of Edinburgh Awards provided for many generations of young people and those of diverse backgrounds a very effective focus for citizen engagement. I was very pleased when his scheme, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, and our own Gaisce, the President’s Award, were able to co-operate in the sharing and recognition of awards in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.”

The President concluded: “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

The Taoiseach also extended his condolences.

“My thoughts and prayers are with HRH Queen Elizabeth and her family today, on the occasion of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"Ireland remembers the great success of the State Visit to Ireland in 2011 by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, a historic and important occasion which was a key moment in our bilateral relations. This was followed in 2014 by the State Visit to the United Kingdom by the President and Mrs Higgins, when they were hosted so generously in Windsor Castle and across Britain.

“The commitment of the Royal Family to Irish-British relations is an important part of the work we do together - and today we pay tribute to Prince Philip’s own important contribution.”

Northern leaders Arlene Foster of the DUP and Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin issued a joint statement.

The First Minister said: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. It is a sadness that I know will shared by countless others in Northern Ireland and right across the world.

"Prince Philip was widely respected for his active and dedicated service to the country and for his steadfast support to Her Majesty the Queen throughout her reign.

"He had a strong interest in Northern Ireland and I had the privilege of meeting him on a number of his many visits here.

"He had a profound and positive impact on thousands of our young people who foundtheir purpose, passion and place in the world through participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

"This inspirational programme is just one example of the many charities and voluntary organisations in which he was involved in right up to his retirement from public service at the age of 96.

"I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and to the other members of the royal family at this sad time."

Ms O'Neill, the deputy first minister, said: "I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip.

"Over the past two decades there have been significant interventions by the British Royal family to assist in the building of relationships between Britain and Ireland.

"It is appropriate that this contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation is rightly recognised.

"To all those of a unionist tradition and of British identity - those who value and cherish the Royal family - I wish to acknowledge the sense of loss felt."

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald write on Twitter: “Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip. Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also extended his condolences to the British royal family.

“My sympathies are also with those in Northern Ireland who feel a special connection to Philip and the royal family,” he said.

Online Editors