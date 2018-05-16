President Michael D Higgins meets terminally-ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna in her Kerry home

President Michael D Higgins has met with Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the mother-of-five who was diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer after an abnormal smear test in 2013 wasn’t detected.

President Higgins travelled to Ms Mhic Mhathúna's home in west Kerry this evening with his wife Sabine for the meeting.

President Higgins had said he would visit Ms Mhic Mhathúna after she had called on him as 'the only person who could do something' with regard dealing with the cervical cancer scandal in an interview last week. Speaking to RTE after the meeting, Ms Mhic Mhathúna said: "It just shows you why he's our president. He didn't have to come all the way down here and he did. It has made my own journey a little bit easier and he gave some comfort to my children."

"It's a moment that the Government will have to recognise, she added. "I can't keep up with the story at the moment but definitely by having the President coming to meet me shows that something somewhere has failed and that it will be addressed.

"He listened to everything I said. He had some very touching words and comforting words for me, especially knowing the road I have ahead. President Higgins has described his meeting with Ms Mhic Mhathúna as "valuable and wonderful". Mr Higgins, who arrived with his wife Sabina to address the inaugural Fórsa conference, said the meeting had been a private one.

Earlier this week Ms Mhic Mhathúna said Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris had “failed” in answering the public emergency following the CervicalCheck scandal and it was now time for them to resign. “I never wanted to be in politics,” Ms Mhic Mhathúna said. “I wanted to be a mother and to be a humanitarian, helping refugees in particular. But I don’t want to die and leave this Government in place for my children and other children.

“Leo Varadkar doesn’t cry for me or the mothers, dying and dead, the children left behind to go through life without their mothers.

“He cries for himself, for his political future. But it’s too late and he needs to accept that. Leo Varadkar failed to answer this crisis.”

Online Editors