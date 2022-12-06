President Michael D Higgins leads tributes following death of NUJ stalwart Jim Eadie (93)

Jim Eadie, long-time leader of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ireland, has died at the age of 93.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Mr Eadie, whom he said will be remembered for “a lifetime of trade union activism”.

Mr Eadie, from Roscommon, was appointed as the first Irish Organiser of the union in 1966 and served as head of the union in Ireland until his retirement as NUJ Irish Secretary in 1994. Mr Eadie was the first full-time official of the NUJ in Ireland.

“Jim was a driving force in growing membership of the union and fighting for the working conditions of journalists throughout Ireland, something more relevant now than ever,” Mr Higgins said.

“It is particularly noteworthy that the NUJ under his tenure was the first union in the State to lodge a maternity claim to a group of employers.

"He also contributed greatly to the training of generations of journalists as Chairman of the Irish Committee of the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

“He will be remembered for his strong commitment to his members and a lifetime of trade union activism.

“May I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Bridie and to his children Deirdre, Caroline, Colm and James,” Mr Higgins said.

In a tribute from the NUJ, Jim was described as an “accidental union official”.

“Much of the influence of the NUJ’s impact on employment, education, training and media policy in Ireland can be credited to Eadie, who had become actively involved in the NUJ at Independent House where the chapel (office branch) was undergoing a revival not long after his arrival from the Roscommon Herald, Boyle, where he began his career.

“Eadie was a tough negotiator, grudgingly admired by employers. Under his direction national agreements were reached with the Provincial Newspapers Association of Ireland.

“He took pride in the fact that the NUJ was the first union in the Republic to lodge a maternity pay claim to a group of employers.

“He commanded affection and loyalty among members across the union: his genuine interest in and commitment to the welfare of members and their families earned him enormous respect.

"He had a prodigious memory and at a 90th birthday celebration hosted by the NUJ in June 2019 recalled in precise detail a litany of disputes and individual cases in which he had been involved.

“Always interested in education, Eadie was directly involved in moves to establish the first full-time journalism course in Ireland at the College of Commerce, Rathmines,” the NUJ said in tribute to Mr Eadie.