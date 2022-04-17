President Michael D Higgins lays wreath at annual commemoration for those who died during 1916 Easter Rising

President Michael D Higgins who laid a wreath at the 106th anniversary of the Easter Rising at a ceremony outside the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street. Pic: Mark Condren

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at the 1916 Easter Rising ceremony outside the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street. Pic: Mark Condren

The 1916 Proclamation read by Commandant Daire Roache at the 106th anniversary of the Easter Rising at a ceremony outside the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street. Pic: Mark Condren

President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath outside the GPO in Dublin as part of the annual commemoration of those who died during the 1916 Easter Rising.

Mr Higgins was introduced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the event marking the 106 anniversary of the key battle in Ireland’s fight for independence from British rule.

The President’s motorcade arrived outside the GPO just before midday after which he inspected the guard of honour provided by the Defence Forces.

The Taoiseach, the Minister for Defence Simon Coveney and Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland arrived earlier. Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers were also in attendance as was Minister for State James Browne.

Once the dignitaries were in place, the tricolour flying above the GPO was lowered and Private Vincent Murray of the 27th Infantry Battalion played the piper’s lament for those who lost their lives during the battle on O’Connell Street and elsewhere in the city.

Commandant Daire Roache read the proclamation signed by the Provisional in Government in 1916. The President then laid the wreath and the event concluded with the tricolour being raised to full mast and a performance of Amhrán na bhFiann.

President Higgins and his wife Sabrina mingled after the event with some of the hundreds of people who gathered on O’Connell Street to honour those who fought in the Rising.

The traditional fly over by the Air Corps did not go ahead due to weather conditions.