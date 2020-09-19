President Michael D Higgins’ dog Síoda has died

The president at the Áras with his two dogs, Bród and Sioda

President Michael D Higgins’ dog Síoda has passed away, it has been announced.

The sad news was revealed in the President’s latest newsletter, released this morning.

“Sadly we must report that Síoda has passed away, after a short illness,” it states, alongside a photograph of Mr Higgins and the dog.

Síoda was one half of a duo of much-beloved Burmese mountain dogs, Bród and Síoda, who never left the President’s side and often attended engagements with him.

Expand Close The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina and their dogs Brod and Sioda (Julien Behal/PA) Press Association Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina and their dogs Brod and Sioda (Julien Behal/PA)

They often stole the show at events and accompanied the President, capturing the hearts of many who met the two furry creatures.

The power duo of Bród and Síoda also captured the attention of famous visitors to Áras an Uachatarain, including English royalty Meghan and Harry, as well as Will and Kate.

While it is understood that Síoda was ill for a period of time, she was also missed when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, visited Ireland back in March - however, it was reported at the time that the dog had just undergone an operation on her paw.

This is not the first time that the President has lost one of his two companion dogs, with Shadow passing away in 2018.

However, Shadow was replaced with Síoda, the Irish word for silk.

Online Editors