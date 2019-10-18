President Michael D Higgins confined to hotel in Beirut due to protests in Lebanese capital

President Michael D Higgins and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe are currently confined to their hotel in Beirut, Lebanon due to a local protest over a proposed tax on WhatsApp phone calls.

Mr Higgins and Minister Kehoe were forced to curtail their State visit to Irish troops in Lebanon today due to the outbreak of angry demonstrations in the volatile Middle East country.

However, they did visit the Irish Battalion headquarters in At Tiri and met soldiers of the 114th Infantry Battalion.

It is understood up to 400 protestors gathered outside the Phoenicia Hotel where President Higgins is staying.

Sources said the Irish State entourage of around 20 people were stuck in their hotel this evening because of the protest over the proposed 18c daily charge on WhatsApp calls.

A source said Mr Higgins and Mr Kehoe had to cancel a scheduled visit a United Nations outpost where Irish soldiers were based due to the demonstrations which have spread across the Lebanese capital.

“This is the worst protest in the Lebanon since 2005 and at the moment every one is stuck in the hotel,” the source said.

The Irish entourage’s scheduled for tomorrow has also been cancelled because of the protests.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to street to demonstration against the proposed tax and the cost of living in the region.

There is also huge public anger over an increasing divide between the rich and poor in the Lebanon.

People took to the street on Friday after the Lebanese government announced a new daily tax for calls made via voice-over-internet-protocol (Voip) used by WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Apple's FaceTime.

The government eventually backtracked on the tax but protest, which have been compared to the Arab Spring demonstrations, continued.

