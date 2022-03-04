| 6.1°C Dublin

breaking President Michael D Higgins and wife Sabina test positive for Covid-19

  • President will be isolating for seven days
  • Expected to continue to work from home
President Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina Expand

Close

President Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina

President Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina

President Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina

Ciara O'Loughlin

President Michael D Higgins has tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Áras an Uachtaráin also confirmed that his wife Sabina has also tested positive for coronavirus, so they will both be isolating for seven days. 

They have both displayed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and President Higgins plans to continue to work from home. 

A statement released today reads: “President and Sabina Higgins, having displayed mild Covid-19 symptoms this morning and having taken antigen tests that have tested positive, will be isolating for the next 7 days.

"The President while isolating is continuing to work from home.”

Thousands of people are still testing positive for Covid everyday in Ireland. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday notified of 4,042 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Another 4,746 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy