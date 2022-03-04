President Michael D Higgins has tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Áras an Uachtaráin also confirmed that his wife Sabina has also tested positive for coronavirus, so they will both be isolating for seven days.

They have both displayed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and President Higgins plans to continue to work from home.

A statement released today reads: “President and Sabina Higgins, having displayed mild Covid-19 symptoms this morning and having taken antigen tests that have tested positive, will be isolating for the next 7 days.

"The President while isolating is continuing to work from home.”

Thousands of people are still testing positive for Covid everyday in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday notified of 4,042 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Another 4,746 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.