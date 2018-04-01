President leads commemorations marking the 1916 Easter Rising

The President was joined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a military ceremony on O’Connell Street.

The annual ceremony involved prayers of remembrance and the laying of a wreath by the President. Air Corps Captain Sean McCarthy read out a copy of the Proclamation on the steps on the GPO where the rebellion against British rule began 102 years ago.

President Michael D Higgins inspects a guard of honour by the Defence Forces at the Easter 1916 Commemoration ceremony at the GPO. Photo: Tony Gavin 1/4/2018

Although on a smaller scale than the centenary events of two years ago, O’Connell Street was thronged with thousands of onlookers including relatives of the 1916 leaders. A number of government ministers and former president Mary McAleese also attended the event which culminated with an Air Corps fly past.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with the Mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel at the Easter 1916 Commemoration ceremony at the GPO. Photo: Tony Gavin 1/4/2018

It was also reported that Fr Joseph Mallin, the last surviving child of a rebel leader, Michael Mallin, had died in Hong Kong on Sunday morning. Separate commemorative events were also held at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Former President Mary McAleese at the Easter 1916 Commemoration ceremony at the GPO. Photo: Tony Gavin 1/4/2018

Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan was joined by Sarah Tiffan, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy, and Ambassador Stephane Crouzat on behalf of the French Embassy as well as members of the Irish Defence Forces for the event which included the raising of the tricolour over the Sigerson Monument. Mr Madigan said: “It is a great honour for me to represent the Government at this ceremony of remembrance to commemorate all those who died in the cause of Irish freedom during Easter Week 1916.

“We remember in a special way those who rest in peace in this cemetery and the creators of our two great symbols of nationhood.”

John Green, chairman of Glasnevin Trust, said: “It’s important that we remember the young men and women who gave their lives to this country.

“It’s remembrance days like these at Glasnevin Cemetery, where so many heroes of Easter week are buried, that give us a chance to reflect our past while moving towards our future.”

Press Association