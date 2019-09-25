President insists he didn't overstep remit with remarks on Defence Forces pay and beef crisis

President Michael D Higgins has insisted he did not stray from his constitutional role in recent interventions on Defence Forces pay and the beef crisis.

He argued a "very, very large number of people in Ireland" decided they wanted the kind of presidency he offers.

He defined this as a President who won't interfere with Government policy but is conscious of what he calls the "vulnerability of prospects and hopes of the Irish people".

There were eyebrows raised in Government when Mr Higgins said it was "not too much" to expect that Defence Forces personnel should have an income that provides for their families. Ministers privately expressed anger, claiming he strayed from his remit in reigniting the row over pay.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reacted by saying he agreed with Mr Higgins's remarks.

Later, Mr Higgins made remarks about how farmers need "transparency... and a fair system" at the height of the beef crisis.

Mr Higgins, who is in New York to address the UN General Assembly today, insisted he stayed "very much within the Constitution".

Separately, Mr Higgins, who has been speaking of the need for climate action, outlined his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint.

He has used the Government jet to fly within Ireland and confirmed he flew business class to New York - both forms of travel with high carbon emissions. He said he took train trips to Belfast, was in favour of using electric State cars and had enquired whether it would be possible to travel by sea in future.

