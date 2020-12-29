President Higgins thanks Samaritans volunteers for ‘making the difference between life and death’

President Michael D Higgins has thanked Samaritans volunteers for the Trojan work they do, saying often it's “making the difference between life and death”.

Samaritans is a 24-hour helpline service for people who are in distress and in need of emotional support. The charity has over 2,000 volunteers across its 21 branches.

In a Christmas video message to volunteers, staff and supporters, President Higgins said the service is invaluable and impacts many in a positive manner.

“The service is a lifeline, providing a beacon of hope for the many who may be experiencing, or have ever experienced, deep emotional distress or suicidal ideation,” he said.

“By providing this crucial service, you are offering an experience of a kinder, more compassionate society.

"We all owe so much to the work of the Samaritans, a voluntary organisation that is so cherished within our society.”

The Dublin branch celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020, thus President Higgins paid it a special tribute.

He said: “The impact of Covid-19 resulted in plans to mark this significant anniversary being curtailed.

“However, I would like to give my deepest thanks, as President of Ireland, and on behalf of all the people of Ireland, to all the staff and volunteers in Dublin Samaritans and congratulate you on this milestone.”

The helpline is open 365 days a year, including Christmas Day, and President Higgins acknowledged this importance as the festive period can be a difficult time for many.

He noted that this year, in particular, has tested us all but has been particularly difficult for those vulnerable, those who lost loved ones, whose lives and livelihoods were impacted adversely by the pandemic and those who are experiencing loneliness and isolation.

The President commended those who have reached out to the Samaritans and shown great courage by doing so.

He said: “By utilising the important service that the Samaritans provide, you are demonstrating your belief in the transformative power of hope, demonstrating a will to reach out from the darkness of despair to grasp a brighter future.”

