President Higgins signs controversial Mother and Baby Homes Bill despite protests

President Michael D Higgins has signed the Mother and Baby Homes Bill after giving “careful consideration” to all aspects of the Commission of Investigation and records.

Opposition TDs had called for President Higgins to not sign the Bill.

And thousands of people have signed a petition against the sealing of an archive containing mother and baby home records.

But a statement confirmed tonight President Higgins has signed the document after “having given careful consideration to all constitutional and other aspects of the ‘Commission of Investigation… and having considered all the options available to him…”

A protest had been due to take place on Monday in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, to place pressure on President Higgins to refrain from signing the Bill.

Campaigner Majella Connolly, born in St Patrick’s mother and baby home, Dublin, was due to take part in the protest near the gates of Áras an Uachtarain at 3pm.

Ms Connolly said: “I’m asking Michael D Higgins to stand with adoptees - don’t sign this and let them take my life away, steal my records.

“I’m not even allowed by birth information. My identity is stolen. We have no choice but to protest.”

A statement on behalf of the president continued: “The president has followed the passage of this Bill through both Houses of the Oireachtas and has listened carefully to the debate and the issues raised as to the rights of access to information submitted to a Commission.

“While noting that important concerns were raised in the discussion on this Bill which are serious and must be addressed, the Bill itself did not directly raise a constitutional issue suitable for an Art 26.1.1 referral.

“When considering any piece of legislation, the president must also be cognisant of Art. 34.3 of Bunreacht na hÉireann, which provides that no court can question the validity of any legislation following a referral by the president to the Supreme Court.

“The President’s decision to sign this legislation leaves it open to any citizen to challenge the provisions of the Bill in the future.”

Article 26.1.1 of the Constitution states that ‘The President may, after consultation with the Council of State, refer any Bill to which this Article applies to the Supreme Court for a decision on the question as to whether such Bill or any specified provision or provisions of such Bills is or are repugnant to this Constitution or to any provision thereof.’

154,511 have so far signed the Aitheantas - Adoptee Identity Rights petition to ‘Repeal the Seal’ and keep the archives open.

Archives and survivor testimonies, collected by the Commission, will be sealed for 30 years under legislation from 2004.

The Bill will allow for the transfer of records to Tusla. Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has previously stated that on advice from the Attorney General access to the records had been restricted by the Commissions of Investigation Act 2004.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald last week told the Dáil what had taken place at mother and baby homes had “cast a long and very dark shadow over our country” and the Government thus had “no right” to lock the records away.

“The women and children, many placed by the State in these institutions, were abused and exploited,” Deputy McDonald said.

“They were stigmatised, they were vilified, they were considered outcast from society…”

“The veil of secrecy” should be “cast aside for good,” she added.

A protest has already taken place on Saturday at the site of the St Patrick’s home on Navan Road, Dublin.

The protest movement has received huge public backing and Opposition support.

