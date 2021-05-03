President Higgins’ puppy tries to get his attention during TV interview 

President Michael D Higgins and his dogs Bród and Misneach

President Michael D Higgins’ puppy intervened to try and get his attention during a TV interview.

Misneach, one of two Bernese Mountain Dogs living in Áras an Uachtaráin, playfully bit his owner's hand to try and nab his attention.

However, the President was able to keep it professional by continuing the interview while also giving the young pup a pet.

The video of the adorable exchange was uploaded to the President’s TikTok account.





One person commented on the video: “Michael I think the dog needs your attention”.

While another said: “This is the wholesome president and his dog content that I like.”

And a third wrote: “Misneach is like ‘hey dad! Forget RTÉ, look at me!’”

The President has previously admitted that the seven-month-old pup has been “nipping a bit”, as can be seen in the video.

Appearing on The Late Late Show two weeks ago, he said: “He’s seven months old, he’s nipping a bit, but we deal with that in a kind way.”

The Bernese Mountain dog became part of President Higgins’ family in March and is often seen playing about with Bród, the other dog of Áras an Uachtaráin.

Bród was left heartbroken after his sister Síoda sadly passed away last September.

Síoda isn’t the first Bernese that the President has lost - in 2018, his beloved Shadow passed away.

Mr Higgins’ dogs are a huge part of his life and are often seen wagging their tales at important events.

The presidential dogs have met some high-profile people including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.