President Higgins pays tribute to those who died from Covid and urges hope in New Year’s address

President Michael D Higgins has ended a year most people would like to forget on a sombre but hopeful note, as he paid tribute to those who have died or lost loved ones to Covid-19.

In a pre-recorded video from Áras an Uachtaráin, the President and his wife Sabina hosted a New Year’s Eve performance in which 23-year-old folk singer Dan McCabe from Naas, Co Kildare.

A haunting rendition of ‘The Parting Glass’ was played in tribute to those who have died or lost loved ones during 2020 to “remember the year that was, and to bring 2020 to a close, with a thought for them all”.

Introducing the singer, he said: “As we emerge from the year of Covid it is appropriate that we remember all those who have departed from us during the year, and those they have left behind and who did not have the opportunity of grieving for them in the way that is so traditional, and so central to Irish life.”

“As a gesture to them both, and on behalf of all of us, Sabina and I are so pleased to have Dan McCabe perform ‘The Parting Glass’ as we leave this tough year behind,” he said.

“May we wish you all a year of health and fulfilment in 2021,” he continued, adding “beir Beannacht d’on bhliain nua.”

The performance was part of the President’s ‘Samhlaíocht agus An Náisiún / Imagination and the Nation’ initiative, which highlights the powerful and transformative role of art and creativity in society.

Online Editors