President Higgins pays tribute to Márie Mhac an tSaoi and Brendan Kennelly

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the two Irish poets who died over the weekend, Márie Mhac an tSaoi and Brendan Kennelly.

Mr Higgins said Brendan Kennelly was a kind man who “created huge audiences in extraordinary places for poetry in Ireland”.

The Trinity College Dublin lecturer, who was one of Ireland’s best-known poets, having penned more than 30 collections, died aged 85.

"I had the privilege of knowing [Brendan] as a friend,” Mr Higgins said on RTÉ Radio One today.

“His commitment to poetry to prisons was admirable, I filled in for him once when he couldn't make it to Mount Joy.

“That was the kind of person he was, he created an extraordinary place of adventures with poetry for the Irish people. He did so much in creating an audience for poetry.”

President Higgins paid tribute to Dublin-born Irish language poet Márie Mhac an tSaoi, who died on Saturday at the age of 99.

The poet and critic was the widow of renowned historian, politician and diplomat Conor Cruise O’Brien. Her late father was former Tanaiste Sean McEntee.

A former barrister, Mhac an tSaoi also had a career in the Irish diplomatic service.

“I think she was very influenced by her uncle Pádraig de Brún,” Mr Higgins said. “What I noted and I remember of meeting her was her commitment to the words in Irish, hers is an extraordinary contribution in so many ways.”

The President said Márie was one of the leading Irish language poets of the 20th century, and that she discussed matters in the Irish language that people wouldn’t have been writing about in English.

He also said she lived a courageous life by writing about her pain and also her strength.

"There would be discussions on matters in Irish that would have been caught in the web of formal censorship and self-censorship in English, that certainly was the case in international affairs,” Mr Higgins said.

“But, in her case it's very interesting in that she talked very directly about sexuality and personal feeling and it’s very revelatory that she didn't hold anything back.”