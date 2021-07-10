President Higgins hits out at ‘dangerous’ sports gambling advertisements

President Michael D Higgins has said there are “serious questions” to be answered by the country on the level of sports betting advertising allowed and described sports gambling as a “scourge”.

In a statement today the President said he had spoken about the issue at the opening of the Carraig Eden addiction rehabilitation centre in Wicklow, which is run by the Tiglin charity.

“I welcome the fact that the debate on sports gambling advertising has now been taken up in the public discourse,” he said.

“Earlier this month, having met with people that have overcome addictions of various kinds, I spoke of the scourge of sports gambling and the dangerous gambling advertisements, which continue to cause so much damage to families and individuals.

“When I spoke at Tiglin, I suggested that nobody can accept that the tokenistic ‘small print’ warnings and invitations to be ‘responsible’ are in any way in proportion to the possible damage being inflicted by the lure of sports gambling ads.”

Read More

This comes as RTÉ’s Prime Time held a debate this week on the advertising of sports gambling.

Appearing on the show, Paddy Power founder and former chief executive Stewart Kenny said Ireland is “so far behind in regulating the gambling industry that there is no protection for the young and vulnerable.”

Mr Kenny said the Government “for the last 20 years have been totally negligent” in regulating the gambling industry but said he must take responsibility “for some of the developments”.

He added: “I was part of it, and I have deep regrets that I was not more proactive.”

Following the episode, President Higgins said today that there are “serious questions” to be answered about regulating gambling in Ireland.

He said: "There are serious questions, ones that are surely in the public interest to have answered, as to how such a high degree of saturation of the media landscape by sports betting advertisements has arisen, when the evidence of the damage being inflicted is so obvious and should be a concern to us all.”