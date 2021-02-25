President Higgins donates dozens of books from personal collection for ‘Ireland Reads’ Day

President Michael D. Higgins has donated dozens of his personal collection of books ahead of the ‘Ireland Reads’ national reading day today.

The President donated an “eclectic mix of fiction and non-fiction, including books of poetry, history and politics” according to his spokesman.

“The collection includes both books bought by the President and others that were given as gifts to President Higgins by the authors.”

The books are currently being catalogued and indexed by the library service, he added.

The donation marks the second time that the President did a spring cleaning of his library during the pandemic.

Last February, he made a surprise visit to the Cabra Library in north Dublin where he gifted the library with 700 books from his personal collection.

The donation coincides with Ireland Read’s ‘Squeeze in a Read’ campaign in which participants are encouraged to set aside some time tomorrow to read.

The initiative, sponsored by public libraries in partnership with leading booksellers and authors like Sebastian Barry and Patricia Scanlan, encourages people to seek solace in the written word.

So far, readers across the country have signed up to an online pledge to collectively set aside more than 480,000 minutes tomorrow to read.

Mr Higgins, who has published a dozen books of his own writing and poetry, said reading has always been an integral part of his life.

“Books have played, and continue to play, probably an inordinate role, in my own life. Books are a great friend,” he said at launch of the campaign earlier this month.

He added that libraries “are the oxygen of public life, and most important are the library staff who have, over the years, created an atmosphere for generations of Irish children, women and men.”

