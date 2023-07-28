President Higgins calls on leaders to step up action on climate crisis

President Michael D Higgins has called on world leaders to heed the pleas of UN chief, António Guterres, and increase their urgency on the climate crisis.

President Higgins said anything less than a step-up in action would be a dereliction of duty.

He was speaking after Mr Guterres made an impassioned plea at the United Nations headquarters in New York for an end to time-wasting.

“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived,” Mr Guterres said.

“The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable. And the level of fossil-fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable.

“Leaders must lead. No more hesitancy. No more excuses. No more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that.”

He made his call against a backdrop of intense heatwaves in Europe, the US, North Africa and Asia, and as scientists reported July was on course to be the hottest month on record.

President Higgins described the heatwaves and associated wildfires and health impacts as “harrowing”.

“We have a responsibility as heads of State and heads of government to respond to Secretary-General Guterres’ statement,” he said.

“To ignore it would be a dereliction of our duty of care to our shared planet.

“As he stated: ‘leaders – and particularly G20 countries responsible for 80pc of global emissions – must step up for climate action and climate justice’.”

Ireland is part of the G20 through membership of the EU.

President Higgins’ continued: “It is time for us all, as leaders and global citizens, to assess as to how words are leading to actions, to increase the urgency of our response to what is an existential threat and to achieve change.”

He echoed Mr Guterres’ plea that efforts would be made to “turn a year of burning heat into a year of burning ambition”.

“I hope that his statement is read all over the world, as it involves all of humanity,” he said of Mr Guterres’ address.

However, one of the scientists behind the report that sparked Mr Guterres’ address revealed it had been met with ‘abuse and vitriol’ on social media.

Dr Carlo Buontempo, head of the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service which together with the World Meteorological Organisation reported on the record-breaking July temperatures, said such responses were the norm.

“I should be used to it by now but I am still struggling to cope with this post-factual reality we seem to be living in,” he wrote on his personal Twitter account.

“I have always thought that knowing something about the world around us was better than ignoring it.

“Call me naïve or simple minded but I would have thought that any business leader would have been delighted to have information about what will happen in the future.

“So far, we don’t have very accurate predictions of future interest, inflation or unemployment rates but as any climate scientist would be able to tell you, next year the sea level will be at least 3mm higher than this year.

“This represents knowledge. It would be very unwise not to use it.”