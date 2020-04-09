President Michael D Higgins has called on Irish people to place a light in their windows on Saturday to symbolise “shared solidarity” and hope in midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his Easter message published on Thursday night, President Higgins said that lanterns will be placed at the doors of Aras an Uachatarain and asked the public to place lights in their windows in an effort to show “shared solidarity” and offer a “beacon of hope in a time of darkness”.

“Irish people are being asked to place a light in their window tomorrow, the Saturday before Easter Sunday, a time so important in the symbolism of our Irish Independence,” he writes.

“Sabina and I will light lanterns and place these at the doors in Aras an Uachtaráin, symbolising our shared solidarity and offering a beacon of hope in a time of darkness.”

The president said that once the coronavirus passes, it will be a “legacy” that “we gave our best” and “continued to save lives”.

“The days ahead may continue to be difficult, and for some I recognise they are more difficult than others,” he said.

“But what a memory it will be, and legacy too, when the virus has passed to know that we gave of our best.

“What a valuable memory it will be that we continued to save lives that would otherwise have been lost by co-operating and working with the measures suggested to us for the good of all.”

The president writes that this Easter will be a “challenging” time for “so many” due to “unimaginable” restrictions which have posed a “challenge to our resolve, to our way of life”.

He expressed his condolences at those who have lost family members and friends due to the virus and thanked frontline staff for their work.

“Sabina and I are greatly aware of the pain and suffering so many of you are experiencing.

“We know, too, how difficult it is in so many ways for those who would wish to be with loved ones for whom they are concerned, but whose protection requires that they stay at a distance.”

He said that Irish people have rarely been “tested” like they are now and wished solidarity, vigilance and tenacity in his Easter message.

“I send you Easter greetings wherever you may be, and wish you well in your solidarity, vigilance and tenacity during these difficult times when we are tested like few other times in recent memory,” he adds.

