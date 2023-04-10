President Biden Ireland visit: Gardaí reveal traffic plan amid warnings of disruption

Gardaí have published their traffic plan for the visit of US President Joe Biden which begin’s tomorrow with his arrival in the North.

President Biden will be in Ireland until Friday and gardaí have said there is likely to be disruption at times in Louth, Mayo and Dublin as they implement their security and travel plan for the visit.

People travelling in the affected areas are asked to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.

On Wednesday the visit will primarily be concentrated in Co Louth from late afternoon into the late evening. On Thursday the visit will be concentrated throughout the day in the Phoenix Park and Dublin’s south city centre and, on Friday, the visit will primarily be concentrated in Co Mayo from early afternoon into the late evening.

President Biden will arrive and depart at Dublin Airport at various times over the course of his four-day visit and gardaí said anyone flying this week should allow extra time to arrive at the airport due to possible rolling road closures, particularly late on Wednesday and early on Friday.

The same advice stands for anyone flying from Knock Ireland West airport on Friday morning, where Mr Biden will fly to from Dublin.

“In general, traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised and minimal,” a garda statement said.

“However, the public can expect localised road closures to facilitate events and temporary rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts over the course of the 12th – 15th April 2023.”

The following traffic management measures, for security reasons, are currently in place:

Monday April 10 - from 7am, Parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street (until Saturday April 15)

Tuesday April 11 – from 7am Earlsfort Terrace closed to traffic, pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only (until Saturday April 15)

Wednesday 12/ Thursday 13 April – Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic and pedestrians, from 5pm Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday (arrangements are in place for local access only).

Specific details on further local road closures, parking restrictions and traffic diversions for Louth, Dublin and Mayo will be published in the coming days.

“An Garda Síochána are working to ensure that the nature and scale of our policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety,” the garda statement said.

“Our objective is to continue to share as much information with the public where necessary as soon as we are in a position to do so.

“We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation.”

It added that gardaí will continue to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit and also with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and public transport providers to minimise disruption.