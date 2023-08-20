Presenter Peter O’Riordan asks Matthew McConaughey for help with Hawaii relief efforts

Former Xposé presenter Peter O'Riordan has appealed to Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey for help transporting supplies to Hawaii following deadly wildfires.

Peter, who is originally from Cork, runs a boat hire company on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

He moved to the paradise island in 2016 with his wife Stephanie Evans after leaving the Virgin Media show.

The Cork man has been highlighting the devastation in the town of Lahaina which was destroyed in the disaster.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, he issued a plea for help transporting donated supplies from California to Maui.

Sharing photographs of tent shelters and refrigerators, he tagged Dallas Buyers Club star Matthew McConaughey in his appeal as he wrote: “Hey @McConaughey have this stuff sitting in cali organised and donated for Maui - in dire need of a plane - can you help?”

In an earlier update on Friday night, Peter showed the wreckage of his family's home after they lost everything with just rubble and charred building materials left behind.

“This is what [is] left of my children’s home,” he wrote alongside the clip as he desperately called out for the family's pet cats Jagger and Lily that they were forced to leave behind as they fled the fires.

He also shared a photo from what used to be his house, writing: “This is what’s left my place ….and one Range Rover wheel in a pile of dust.”

Peter has been keeping busy trying to help others as he comes to terms with the loss of his home and worldly belongings.

“I don’t know where to turn at this point but I just need to be a leader right now,” he said in answer to one friend asking after him.

“And although I’ve lost everything there are people still in desperate need and that I’m working on before I start to process my own stuff.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who's reached out and said prayers and well wishes, obviously from my homeland Ireland, to this island which is my new home.

“I’m safe, my kids are safe, everything is gone, the town is gone. The most important thing is we’re alive. Myself and my team have been rallying and using our boats as water taxis and we’re bringing supplies to people that desperately need it.

“We’ve lost everything but so has everybody else. I just want to keep you in the loop so please do your due diligence when donating to causes over here. The best thing to do is help out the fire department and police.”

Peter had earlier described a “living nightmare” after the island's main tourist destination was hit by strong winds from a distant hurricane that fanned the flames.

He wrote: “House gone, car gone, kids’ house gone, grandma’s house gone, everyone out safe… this is a living nightmare. Pray for us here in Maui.”