Pre-school manager who took time off after death of infant in school returned to find owner replaced her

A pre-school manager, who claimed that her professional reputation has been destroyed over false accusations concerning a baby feeding incident, has been awarded €10,000 for her unfair constructive dismissal.

In the case, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ordered the pre-school operator to pay the woman €10,000 over her constructive unfair dismissal and for breaching her rights over the transfer of business.

The WRC ruling discloses that a serious incident occurred at the pre-school last year resulting in the death of an infant and the manager was absent from work to November 8th last as a result of being severely traumatised by what occurred.

Subsequent to the tragedy of the infant death, the ownership of the pre-school changed hands last August while the creche manager was absent due to illness and she found that the new owner was now acting as manager on her return to work last November.

The former manager said on her return that she had been demoted to the role of cleaner/child-carer and put to work in the baby room.

On November 23rd last, the pre-school operator issued the woman with a letter accusing her “of heavy-handed physical force” in the manner in which she fed a baby and suspended her on full pay pending an investigation.

The pre-school subsequently issuing the woman with a final written warning and the woman said that this had destroyed her professional reputation which was gained over 16 years.

The worker said that she had no other option but to resign her position on December 15th with the organisation.

In the case, WRC Adjudication Officer, David Mullis has ordered the pre-school operator to pay the woman €3,000 for the constructive unfair dismissal and €7,000 for the woman’s rights being breached over the transfer of the business.

Mr Mullis said that the worker had understandably lost faith in her employer as she repeatedly said that she felt she was being set up for dismissal with the final written warning being merely a step on the way.

Mr Mullis also based his ruling on the basis on which the woman had lost her position within the organisation on her return to work.

Mr Mullis said that the worker had been humiliated in front of employees over whom she had had a supervisory role.

On the feeding incident, the woman told the WRC: “To prevent the child from hitting the feeding spoon and sending food flying, I laid my hand across the baby to make it easier to feed. With 17 years’ experience and qualified to Level 6 in Childcare this would be the normal thing to do to ensure the child is fed”.

The woman said that she felt bullied and intimidated as a result of the her employer’s attitude towards her over the incident. She reported that her boss shouted at her: “I am the boss. Can I not say anything to you? If I put you in the baby room you will cry”.

The employer told the WRC that she didn’t shout and the interaction was good-humoured.

Mr Mullis said that the woman had asked a person qualified in childcare, to review the CCTV footage of the feeding incident and received a report that was highly complimentary to her for the way she dealt with the distressed child on the day and the methods she used to ensure feeding was accomplished.

