Pregnant teacher to take six weeks’ unpaid sick leave over Covid fears as she won’t be fully vaccinated when schools reopen

A PREGNANT primary school teacher has admitted she is worried to return to school as she will not be fully vaccinated against Covid, and must take six weeks’ unpaid sick leave as a result.

The pregnant woman is ten weeks pregnant and has only received her first dose of the vaccine. She will not be able to receive her second dose for six weeks after the school term begins.

“Because I am pregnant I haven’t been able to get the vaccine, we’re not able to get it until we are 14 weeks pregnant,” she told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Read More

The woman noted that last term pregnant teachers were able to work from home as they were deemed “vulnerable”.

“All pregnant teachers, whether vaccinated or not, must return to the classroom even though we aren’t permitted to get the vaccine,” she told the show.

“With the new variant, it’s so frightening how aggressive it is towards pregnant people – it’s so worrying for ourselves and our babies.”

The woman said she has been told by her hospital that she is at a “significant risk” if she goes back to work before she is fully vaccinated.

The programme received a large number of messages from concerned teachers in the wake of the interview.

The woman has been signed off on sick leave by her GP until she is fully vaccinated, however she must now take unpaid leave.

“It’s really causing such unnecessary stress, I’m hardly sleeping at night. Being pregnant during a pandemic is so stressful with the maternity restrictions and now we have this looming on top of.

“I would want nothing more than to just return to work without a worry in the world and be able to enjoy my pregnancy,” she said.

On the same programme, Dr Peter Boylan, former master of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital in Dublin, said there are “mitigating circumstances which can be implemented”, such as not mixing with other people in the room.

“If she talks to the head of the school, I would imagine her case would be listened to sympathetically,” he told the show.

For pregnant women who are not fully vaccinated and anxious about returning to school, Dr Boylan said: “It’s a matter of the individual schools to deal with.”

Dr Boylan advised women who are over 14 weeks pregnant to get vaccinated.

He said: “Pregnancy is not in any way an indication to not get vaccinated, in fact it’s a reason to get vaccinated”.

He added that the risk of teachers catching covid-19 in school “does appear to very, very low.”

When asked if pregnant women should be more cautious, Dr Boylan said: “You should be vaccinated, and if your vaccinated then you’re the same as everybody else who is vaccinated, you’re not at any increased risk just by virtue of being pregnant.

“Pregnancy itself doesn’t increase the risk of developing Covid or catching Covid, it doesn’t work like that.”

He said the current advice is from Department of Health, adding “they wouldn’t give that advice unless it was safe. No government department is going to engage in risking behaviour”.

“Doctors should really follow the advice of the experts, and the experts are the infectious disease people and Nphet”.