Pregnant driver forced off road in crash caused by sulky race

The incident happened on the N20 Mallow to Limerick road about 8.20am on Sunday when more than 10 cars took over both lanes of the road to protect a sulky race which was taking place behind them.

The female motorist, who is 17 weeks' pregnant, was driving from Cork to Limerick when she encountered five cars in a 'V' formation taking up the entire width of the road. A further five cars in a similar formation were following them.

She immediately swerved into the hard shoulder where she narrowly avoided a head-on collision with one of the cavalcade. However, she was hit from behind by another motorist.