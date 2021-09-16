Carbon tax hikes and higher stamp duty are among measures mooted in the special pre-Budget report by a government think-tank published today.

The Department of Finance’s Tax Strategy Group sets out options for the minister for the Budget, with the advice it offers often being carried out.

The policies presented in pre Budget tax strategy papers are an important in setting the terms for what will ultimately happen next month, but can be watered down or even ignored by politicians.

Here are some of the key measures proposed:

The cost of filling up the car is set to rise from next month, under measures set to be announced in the Budget.

Owners of more polluting cars face the biggest rises.

A full tank of diesel is likely to go up by almost €1.50 due to the carbon tax increase to be announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The Department of Finance’s Tax Strategy Group estimates that the cost of petrol will rise by €1.28 for a full tank from October 13.

Petrol and diesel prices tend to go up at midnight after the Budget is delivered, with other fuels that are due to be hit with higher carbon taxes not rising until May.

The bad news for drivers comes at a time when prices at the pumps are soaring due to a sharp rise in the cost of a barrel of crude oil on world markets.

Crude is trading at $75 a barrel at the moment, with some economists predicting it could hit $100.

Last week the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said petrol prices were up 12.5pc, with diesel up by 13pc when compared with a year ago.

The Government has committed to increasing carbon tax each year to 2030.

Filling a 900-litre tank with home-heating oil is set to be €19.40 dearer from May.

Read More

This comes after heating oil surged in price by 39pc in the past year, according to the CSO.

And the average yearly household usage of natural gas is expected to cost around €16.95 more due to the carbon tax hike next May.

All the gas suppliers in this market have imposed increases in the cost of gas used to heat homes this year, with some announcing a number of rises.

This reflects the fact that wholesale gas prices have surged this year.

A 40kg bag of coal would cost 89c more.

A 12.5kg bale of peat briquettes would cost 20c more from May.

There is no carbon tax imposed on electricity, with bills instead having a PSO (public service levy) to support renewables added to them.

The figures provided on the rise in the cost of the various fuels include VAT.

The carbon tax rate currently stands at €33.50 per tonne but is expected to increase to €41 per tonne on Budget day.

This is because the Government has committed to increasing the tax to €100 per tonne by 2030.

It is planned to have €7.50 hikes each year to 2029 and €6.50 in 2030.

Money raised from the rise in carbon tax is to be ring-fenced to for social welfare and other measures aimed at preventing fuel poverty and ensuring a “just transition” away from fossil fuels.

The revenues are also to be used for environmental initiatives such as the retrofitting of homes for energy efficiency.

The document sets out measures in place to mitigate the impact of the carbon tax for those vulnerable to fuel poverty.

These include the Fuel Allowance welfare payment and the Household Benefits Package paid to people aged over 70 and to people under 70 in some circumstances.

The Government should consider charging a higher rate of stamp duty to overseas buyers and cut the floor where the current higher rate of 2pc applies to homes over €750,000, according to the papers.

Ministers should also consider applying the higher rate of 2pc that currently applies to homes sold for over €1m to the full value of the property.

Officials said hitting overseas buyers with a stamp duty surcharge, as is already happening in the UK, would raise relatively little but could help free up homes for domestic buyers, especially where properties are being bought as holiday homes but warned that EU rules could make it harder to hit buyers from the continent. A tax surcharge might also put off investors in rental properties or even skilled workers considering a move here, they said.

The move to hit all homes sold for over €750,000 with the higher 2pc rates would raise money for the State without affecting the buyers of average or typically priced homes they said. The tax change could help cool house price increases.

However, in some high priced city neighbourhoods especially in South Dublin the higher rate would apply to fairly ordinary homes, they noted, and where properties are bought by landlords extra costs are likely to be passed on to tenants.

The third option of applying the higher tax rate of 2pc on the full value of homes sold for over €1m would raise cash for government and also create a strong incentive for the buyer not to pay over the cut off level with potentially positive effects in calming house price inflation through the entire market, officials said. They cautioned that buyers might try to get around the higher rate by part paying for a property separately to the quoted house purchase price.

VRT on all but the ‘greenest’ of vehicles

A proposal to increase VRT on all but the ‘greenest’ of vehicles would add €1,000 to the price of an average new petrol or diesel car.

That is claimed to be the cost of a key option mooted in the special pre-Budget report.

It would mean a 2pc increase in the VRT charged on cars with emissions that put them in bands 7-to-10 (increasing from 12.5pc to 14.5pc for Band 7, for example), 3pc in bands 11-14, and 5pc thereafter.

That would hit buyers of moderately polluting cars quite hard as Band 7 includes those emitting between 101-105g/km – typical diesel territory). And it would add an estimated €1,000 to the price, experts told independent.ie.

It would also effectively mean the top VRT charge for gas-guzzlers emitting 191g/km and above would soar to 42pc. Bands 1-6, which typically includes EVs and plug-ins, would remain untouched as part of a carrot-and-stick approach.

The last Budget brought in major reforms to VRT and motor tax on the principle of ‘polluter pays’. That included the new 20-band table which allows for a more graduated approach to VRT charging. It also allows government to tweak the rate bands to suit cleaner cars and punish less ‘green’ motors. We may see it in action on Budget Day.

VRT relief for EVs is due to expire at the end of 2021.

The possibility of increasing the rate of VRT for internal combustion engines (ICEs) cars would help support the continuation of EV subsidies, the report says.

But while it says the Government should consider extending it – there is a suggestion it should reduce the full eligibility price threshold from €40,000 to €30,000.

As things stand, relief of up to €5,000 is allowed for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) costing up to €40,000 (with tapered/reduced relief for cars between €40,000 to €50,000 - which is the sort of money several new EVs are costing).

It says extending relief would ensure value for money for the Government on tax expenditure and would still allow for “very generous” subsidisation. The group highlights the scale of the proposed ‘electrification’ of the national car fleet and claims it will entail significant Exchequer revenue risk.

“The State relies on the purchase/acquisition and fuel usage of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to raise substantial revenues every year.

“It is estimated that if the Climate Action Plan 2030 EV target is achieved, the Exchequer will lose approximately €1.5bn worth of revenue annually from motor tax, VAT and fuel excise.”.

It adds that there may be scope for adding emissions-based criteria to VRT rates for commercial vehicles that provides an “environmental rationale” and ties the system to the policy of polluter pays.