‘Prayer cannot be an escape from the harsh world’- Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell on Ukrainian conflict

The Archbishop of Dublin said “prayer cannot be an escape from the harsh world” as he spoke about the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis today.

As he ordained Anthony Kavanagh and Kellan Scott to the Diaconate today, Archbishop Farrell said the vocation of Dominicans has been shaped by the demands of history and of the world today.

"Our prayer cannot be an escape from the harsh world. Paying true attention to our neighbour is unthinkable without prayer or being present to God,” he said.

"Surely the tragic and cynical invasion of events in Ukraine these last days bring this home.

“Down through the centuries, in difficult times, members of the Order preached the Good News of the gospel.

"The vocation of Dominicans has been shaped by the demands of history and of the world of the day.

"The call is to live life in response to the needs of others and to the demands of the gospel at any given moment.”

The Archbishop of Dublin said that Catholic’s cannot avoid reality “and hope to proclaim the word of the living God”.

"Our prayer, like our lives, cannot lose contact with human need,” he added.

"We have not been abandoned by our God; God’s will can be found in the situation in which we find ourselves right now with reduced numbers in ministry and in religious life.

"Like Christ, we must enter into God’s silence in the face of the epochal change confronting the Church, in the face of migrants perishing in the Mediterranean, and in those killed in Ukraine or forced to flee their homes and their homeland.

"We remember that Calvary and the empty tomb are of the same rock; as Christians we remember that the Cross and the Resurrection are the one word of the living God.”