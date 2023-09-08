Praise for hero gardaí who rescued woman from burning house after suspected petrol bomb attack

Two gardaí have been praised for rescuing a woman from the upstairs bedroom of a burning house suspected to have been targeted in a petrol bomb attack.

The two officers are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after rescuing the mother from the house fire in Dublin in the early hours of the morning.

A large blaze engulfed a home in Buirg an Rí Walk in Clondalkin at around 1.30am.

It is believe the house may have been targeted in an petrol bomb attack, and a garda investigation into potential arson has commenced.

Gardaí attended to the scene where they were informed that a person may have been trapped inside the property.

Two garda members entered the building, despite thick smoke, using a ladder and entered the rear upstairs window.

Gardaí located a woman in her 50s and brought her to safety through the upstairs window to garda colleagues waiting below.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The woman was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

As a result of smoke inhalation, both male garda members were taken to Tallaght Hospital to receive treatment.

Both members have since been discharged but remain off duty.

A garda spokesman said: “All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local garda management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24-hour counselling service have been provided if required.”

Chief Superintendent Mick McNulty said: “I want to commend the incredible bravery of the two Gardaí. I have no doubt that their actions prevented a more tragic outcome.”

Local sources said that gardaí arrived at the scene before the emergency services and realised that, while three people had managed to escape, a woman had been asleep upstairs and became trapped in the bedroom.

Gardaí managed to gain access to the upstairs bedroom using a ladder and rescued the woman.

Mark Ferris, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) delegate for the West Dublin garda division, said: "Gardai attended the scene where a petrol bomb allegedly was thrown at a family residence in the Lucan district. While proactively patrolling the area, they were urgently dispatched to the call in Balgaddy.

"On arrival, uniformed and detective gardaí showed immense bravery by risking their lives to save a mother who was trapped in an upstairs bedroom while the fire engulfed the house.

"Acting without for their own safety these members did what all gardaí regularly do - their duty to the citizens of this Republic.

"I have since spoken with my two injured colleagues who are at this time recovering from the injuries they sustained following required hospital treatment.

"They appreciate the welfare check on them by fellow GRA members and the support of all the force's members and of the wider public.

"GRA thoughts are with them and we wish them a speedy recovery."

Gardaí in Ronanstown are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them. Gardaí can be contacted at 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.