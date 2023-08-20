Pragmatism of Michael Collins now required to adapt to Brexit challenges

Former RTÉ broadcaster Tommie Gorman delivered the oration at Béal na Bláth this afternoon

IRELAND must follow the lifelong pragmatism of General Michael Collins and adapt to the challenges now posed for both Northern Ireland and Anglo-Irish relations by Bexit and the UK no longer being part of the EU.

The plea came as former RTE broadcaster and author Tommie Gorman delivered the keynote address at Béal na mBláth to mark the 101st anniversary of the death of the IRA commander and Ireland's first finance minister.

A broadcaster with RTE for over 40 years, Mr Gorman worked in Sligo, Dublin, Belfast and Brussels and reported on some of the major political developments in Ireland both with the Northern Ireland peace process and the EU.

The event on Sunday marked 101 years since the death of the IRA leader and the military strategist later regarded by Britain as one of its most dangerous foes.

General Collins was shot and killed in an ambush at Béal na mBláth on August 22 1922 as he returned to Cork city having completed an inspection tour of west Cork at the height of the Civil War.

He died from a bullet wound to the head.

General Collins served as Ireland’s finance minister from April 2 1919 until his death at age 31 and his achievements in putting the fledgling State on a solid financial footing are ranked alongside his remarkable abilities as the IRA’s military commander during the War of Independence.

The Clonakilty native is widely credited with having devised modern guerrilla warfare tactics.

His approach to guerrilla warfare and the importance of winning the intelligence war is still taught as military academies including Sandhurst in the UK and West Point in the United States.

A survey by the British Army Museum ranked General Collins as one of the most dangerous enemies Britain faced over the past 300 years.

Mr Gorman said the Good Friday Agreement was critically enabled by both Ireland and the UK being part of the EU.

"Opinion polls consistently indicate we are a pro EU country," he told the large crowd.

Our views (on Europe) were influenced by our knowledge of our circumstances before we joined and what has happened to us since."

"Britain’s history before EC membership in 1973 and its story since differs from ours."

"There was a straw in the wind on January 1 1999. We met the criteria for membership of the EU’s Single Currency and we joined the Eurozone. The UK opted to keep its pound and remain outside."

Mr Gorman said it was clear that there were numerous driving forces behind Brexit.

"The Brexit debate reflected Britain’s discontent about its changing status and circumstances. And frustration with its ability to alter it."

"As a sovereign nation, it exercised its right to put the issue to the people. Britain is adjusting to the consequences of Brexit as it begins a new phase outside the European Union and pursues a different relationship with it."

"We too are adapting to the circumstances where the neighbouring island is no longer in the EU. It presents very practical challenges. But our status as an English-speaking country, with guaranteed access to EU markets, now has enhanced weight when seeking foreign direct investment."

"The Brexit decision has been made and the challenge now is to deal with the consequences."

Mr Gorman said modern politicians should remember the outlook of General Collins.

"Michael Collins was a pragmatist. In conflict he had a ruthless streak to match his adversaries. He was among those who negotiated and then championed The Treaty, knowing it might cost him his life."

"Last month, at Barnsbury Street in Islington, where Collins was initiated into the IRB in 1909, a plaque honouring him was unveiled with the support of Islington Council."

"It is part of Islington’s Irish Trail that honours the history of the Irish community in the area. As a 16 year old Collins went to London from Cork in 1906 and got a job as a post office clerk. It was a city where emigrants, Irish included, were not always welcomed."

"It was also where at times during our lifetime Irish men and women planted bombs whose victims included civilians."

"The erection of that Collins plaque last month illustrates the potential of British-Irish relations. Our past happened. It should not be denied or glossed over.

"But now is different and the future can be even better."

Mr Gorman said both Ireland and the UK had far more to gain from positive relations.

"Given the ties of kinship between us and the practical benefits of cordial relations, being anti-British or anti-Irish makes no practical sense," he said.

"Earlier this month Leo Varadkar indicated frustration about his government’s limited engagements with London. At the time of the Good Friday Agreement the British-Irish relationship at government level provided positive example and leadership."

"That relationship needs to continue inspiring the necessary reconciliation between unionism and nationalism. The latest stalemate at Stormont is caused by the consequences of Brexit, as they affect Northern Ireland."

"The last Assembly election was held fifteen months ago. In the time since, the DUP has not taken its seats, effectively preventing the formation of a government."

"There was a similar vacuum, lasting three years, that ended in January 2020. In that instance, Sinn Féin had pulled out of power-sharing."

"The DUP may now be mulling over staying away from Stormont until beyond its party conference in the autumn. Then the temptation might be to delay returning until beyond the British general election."

"But dysfunction has consequences. The DUP may decide a stalemate serves its short-term interests, maintaining a united party included. But sitting on the side-lines, it runs the risk of becoming irrelevant. The unique trading relationship with the EU on offer to Northern Ireland is an opportunity, not a trap."

"On this island we have new challenges and our collective energy is required to deal with them."

Mr Gorman joined a prestigious list of previous speakers at Béal na mBláth including Taoisigh Enda Kenny and Leo Varadkar, former UN High Commissioner and President Mary Robinson, President Michael D Higgins, Lord David Puttnam, former GAA Presidents Peter Quinn and Sean Kelly (now a FG MEP) and historians Tim Pat Coogan, Brian Farrell, Ryle Dwyer, Prof John A Murphy, Dr Pat Wallace and Helen Hoare.

Broadcasters George Hook and Bill O'Herlihy have also delivered the oration.

Last year, the west Cork site was refurbished to bring it closer to how it appeared in 1922.

A special area was developed around the memorial which marks the spot where the fatally wounded general fell.

Joint orations were delivered last year by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to mark the centenary of General Collins death - with great symbolism attached to the fact the leaders of the two major parties were jointly participating in the event and working together in Government.

The event also featured a full Defence Forces colour guard and the presence of Sliabh na mBan, the Rolls-Royce armoured car that was present at the 1922 ambush.

The centenary represented the largest ceremony staged at Béal na mBláth for over 80 years.