ESB Networks have confirmed that up to 67,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without power this evening.

Power restored to 119,000 customers, 67,000 still without - ESB

Crews are currently working to restore power to those affected by the extreme weather conditions as Storm Ali swept across the country today.

"The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"ESB Networks crews worked throughout the day to restore power to 119,000 homes, farms and businesses who lost supply due to the impact of Storm Ali. At the height of the storm, 186,000 customers were impacted. Approximately 67,000 remain without power."

STORM ALI UPDATE: 5pm. So far today we have restored power to 60,000+ customers. Our crews continue to restore power to the remaining 126,000 affected customers, however those impacted by outages should prepare to be without electricity for up to 3 days.https://t.co/98bzds4OQZ pic.twitter.com/6O6iWjWBPx — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 19, 2018

The storm caused chaos throughout the country as it moved across the island today.

Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney General view of muck at Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn General view of blocked entrance during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Luke and Niamh Maguire from Kilrush in Co. Clare make their way around in the rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney A tree down at BusÁras (Photo: Independent.ie) A tree down on O'Connell Street (Photo: Independent.ie) A tree collapsed on a house near Fine Gael TD Noel Rock's home this morning (Photo: Noel Rock Twitter) A tree down on the Kilbeggan to Clara Road in Co Offaly

ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused.

They said they have mobilised repair crews "who are currently working in very difficult conditions to restore power as quickly as possible to affected customers, once it is safe to do so".

The areas most affected include by the power outages:

Cavan

Sligo

Leitrim

Galway

North County Dublin

Castlebar

Tralee

Portlaoise

Mullingar

Dundalk

Meanwhile, Scoil Muire primary school in Carlanstown, Co Meath is closed due to power cuts.

ESB said it predicts that it will take up to three days to restore power to customers affected but that the "vast majority of the 126,000 customers affected will their power restored sooner than that."

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 99 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

Online Editors