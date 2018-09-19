Power restored to 119,000 customers, 67,000 still without - ESB
ESB Networks have confirmed that up to 67,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without power this evening.
Crews are currently working to restore power to those affected by the extreme weather conditions as Storm Ali swept across the country today.
"The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"ESB Networks crews worked throughout the day to restore power to 119,000 homes, farms and businesses who lost supply due to the impact of Storm Ali. At the height of the storm, 186,000 customers were impacted. Approximately 67,000 remain without power."
The storm caused chaos throughout the country as it moved across the island today.
ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused.
They said they have mobilised repair crews "who are currently working in very difficult conditions to restore power as quickly as possible to affected customers, once it is safe to do so".
The areas most affected include by the power outages:
- Cavan
- Sligo
- Leitrim
- Galway
- North County Dublin
- Castlebar
- Tralee
- Portlaoise
- Mullingar
- Dundalk
Meanwhile, Scoil Muire primary school in Carlanstown, Co Meath is closed due to power cuts.
ESB said it predicts that it will take up to three days to restore power to customers affected but that the "vast majority of the 126,000 customers affected will their power restored sooner than that."
ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:
• Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 99 and listen to recorded messages carefully
• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost
• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored
• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames
• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries
• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.
Online Editors
