Power players: who stands to gain most from energy price hikes?

It is a crisis that has followed with alarming speed from the pandemic, and it threatens to wreak economic chaos on a scale that is just as great as Covid-19.

Heating and electricity bills are soaring and we have yet to see the full effects of these increases as the autumn evenings get cooler. But there will be winners as well as losers in the power game, and this has prompted demands for a windfall tax on energy companies.

In another shock to the system, on Thursday Electric Ireland announced a price hike affecting more than a million households — the fourth company to do so in the space of a week. And this was followed on Friday by an increase by a fifth company, Bord Gáis.

Electric Ireland, which has by far the biggest share of the market, is increasing its residential electricity bills by 26.7pc and residential gas bills by 37.5pc from October 1. Bord Gais is hiking electricity prices by 34pc and gas by 39pc.

Annual increases in bills for average domestic consumers have already topped €1,000 for many householders — and there is worse to come.

The dramatic effects of the energy crisis were shown in recent days by the case of an owner of a small Athlone coffee shop, Geraldine Dolan. She was stunned when she opened her electricity bill and realised her business had been charged over €9,000 for just over two months of energy use.

There will be many more like her, but there may also be winners — namely, companies and their shareholders who stand to earn a fortune.

The biggest winners would be those who extract the fuels — including the Canadian owners of the Corrib gas field, which produces 30pc of our natural gas.

Some of the bigger private electricity suppliers, including Bord Gáis Energy and SSE Airtricity, belong to British corporations that have enjoyed healthy profits.

Daragh Cassidy of the price comparison website Bonkers.ie says not all the electricity companies selling to Irish consumers are highly profitable. Some smaller operators are just retailers and do not generate electricity themselves. They have to buy gas or electricity at high wholesale prices.

Cassidy says that the companies that would be most under pressure are those with no generator assets. But other energy companies in the Irish market have prospered.

The parent company of Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica, based in the UK, enjoyed soaring profits during the first six months of the year. At the end of July, it was reported that its half-year profit increased to £1.3bn (€1.5bn). The company has oil, gas and nuclear interests in Britain.

The chief executive of Centrica, Chris O’Shea, earned £875,000 (€1m) in basic pay and pension and would have been eligible for a bonus of £1.16m but did not take it “given the hardships faced by our customers”.

Centrica announced in July that Bord Gáis operating profits grew 74pc in the first half of this year from €22m to €39.4m over the same period in 2021. The surge in profits was accounted for by the return to service of its Whitegate power plant after a year-long shutdown.

Whitegate burns gas to generate electricity while Bord Gáis supplies the fuel to homes and businesses, along with electricity.

In May, SSE, the Scottish-based owners of SSE Airtricity, announced annual profits of £1.5bn in its international operation in the year to March, a 15pc increase over the previous year.

The Times reported in the summer that its chief executive’s pay package leapt by almost 50pc to £4.5m last year as soaring energy prices drove up the power group’s profits and shares.

Alistair Phillips-Davies (54) was reportedly paid a salary of more than £900,000 and received a £1.2m annual bonus and a £2m long-term share bonus. With pension contributions and other benefits, his total package for 2021-22 increased by £1.4m.

Emergency plan

The company operates windfarms, gas-fired power plants, hydroelectric plants, gas storage sites and energy networks. In Ireland, its subsidiary operates 28 windfarms, making it Ireland’s largest renewable electricity business.

Wind energy generators benefitted from the surge in wholesale electricity prices in recent months, which are linked to gas prices.

Another electricity supplier, Energia, has two power stations in Dublin and also supplies wind energy. Energia is owned by Miami-based I Squared capital, an investment firm managing $34bn in assets. Its founder is the economist Sadek Wahba, previously a senior executive at Morgan Stanley investment bank.

Through a complex system known as marginal pricing, the gas price sets the wholesale price of electricity from other sources, including wind and solar power.

Led by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the EU is considering whether to decouple the price of gas from electricity. The bloc is preparing an emergency plan to separate power prices from the soaring cost of gas, as well as longer-term reforms aimed at ensuring electricity prices reflect cheaper renewable energy.

Energy ministers from EU countries will meet next week to discuss how to ease the burden on businesses and households.

Power costs across the continent have been hit by hyperinflation since tensions built up between Russia and Ukraine, culminating in Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion in February.

Since then, the EU has imposed a number of sanctions targeting Russia’s energy industry, and has resolved to cut gas imports by two-thirds, but has stopped short of a total ban.

Russia, for its part, has cut the amount of the gas it sends to Europe by shutting the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline intermittently in recent months or limiting supplies.

Among the biggest beneficiaries of soaring energy prices were the two principal owners of the Corrib gas field. Since the gas project started in the early 2000s, it has passed through different ownership.

The operator is now Vermilion Energy, whose parent company is based in Calgary in Canada, and it is set to become the majority shareholder. The founder of the firm is the executive chairman Lawrence Donadeo and the president is Dion Hatcher.

In recent weeks, Canada’s National Post newspaper reported that rising gas prices in Europe helped Vermilion Energy post net earnings of C$363m in the second quarter of 2022, up 28pc from a year earlier. This was attributed to Russia’s war in Ukraine and related supply disruptions.

“The tragic events in Ukraine are undoubtedly contributing to the price increase,” Hatcher acknowledged in a call with investors. “However, the underlying fundamental drivers for high European gas prices were in place prior to the invasion.

“We believe the structural drivers will be supportive for European gas prices for many years to come.”

The current biggest shareholder in the Corrib field, Nephin Energy, also has a Canadian backer, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The state-owned board invests funds for future Canadian pensioners.

As well as benefiting from soaring gas prices, the owners of the Corrib gas field enjoy a particularly favourable situation, because the company does not have to pay tax and there are no royalties paid for extracting the gas.

This is due to a historic licensing arrangement where tax does not have to be paid until certain costs of investment and exploration have been written off.

The regime put in place by Fianna Fáil minister Ray Burke allowed for a 25pc tax rate on the profits energy giants make on offshore oil and gas discoveries in Ireland and the cost of exploration to be written off.

In March this year, Vermilion’s chief financial officer, Lars Glemser, was reported in the Irish Independent to have confirmed that the company doesn’t expect to be “cash taxable” in Ireland for the foreseeable future “just because of the vast investments that were made historically”.

A spokesperson for Vermilion told the Irish Independent: “Vermilion makes all necessary payments consistent with Irish tax legislation, and these are reported through our statutory accounts.”

Fuel poverty

So would a windfall tax on energy profits be feasible? Last month the Labour TD Ged Nash tabled a question in the Dáil to find out how much the Government would receive if there was a windfall tax on energy providers in scenarios where the tax rate on their profits was increased to 25pc; 27.5pc; or 50pc.

The total tax take in a year at the respective rates would be €90m, €108m and €271m.

The TD said sums generated could be ringfenced to help households facing fuel poverty and for the retrofitting of homes.

Niall Farrell, energy economist with the Economic and Social Research Institute, says the area of energy generation and supply is highly complex, and a windfall tax would be difficult to implement.

“When you make changes to a market like this, there is a fear of unintended consequences,” he says. “You might have an objective to raise taxes, but an investor might make decisions that you have not predicted.”

Already there are certain arrangements in place where wind generators are guaranteed a price for electricity, and if they achieve a higher one, they have to pay a refund.

Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie says the potential to raise money from energy suppliers is limited.

If Bord Gáis made a profit of €100m in a year, he suggested, and all of this was given back to customers it would amount to a refund of only €150 for each customer. That would hardly make a big dent in recent price rises of over €1,600 over the past 18 months, he said.

The market leader in electricity is the state-owned ESB, so any windfall tax on the company would amount to the State shuffling money around. The Government took a record dividend of €126m off the ESB last year.

The UK has already introduced a 25pc Energy Profits Levy that will be applied to companies from extracting UK oil and gas.

Farrell of the ESRI says a windfall tax on the Corrib gas field would be more straightforward than a tax on electricity suppliers and generators. “It would be easier to identify what is actually a windfall, and I would not be as hesitant about it,” he says. “It would have to be well thought-out.”

The argument in favour of the tax on gas extractors is that they are achieving prices outside the range of what they would have predicted in the long term, and these prices are unrelated to costs.

But a source close to Vermilion says: “In the present circumstances, any such taxes will not alleviate gas shortages, will not lower global gas prices or increase energy security. Their impact on industries’ and householders’ energy bills are likely to be minimal while the long-term damage to industry and especially potential foreign direct investment companies is likely to be significant.”

Opponents in the industry have doubts about the method of assessment of any windfall tax. They argue that companies often incur major losses for several years before making any profit on major projects. Such profits are often recouping accumulated losses, they suggest.

Professor Aoife Foley, an authority on sustainable energy at Queen’s University Belfast, doubts whether a windfall tax would work.

“In terms of a windfall tax in Ireland, this would have a very limited impact because we are not a large fossil fuel producer. It may actually be given back in subsidies or supports to guarantee energy security,” she says. “It’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

This week, the Irish Independent reported that the operator of the Corrib gas field has plans to continue extracting fuel off the west coast for a decade longer than expected.

Prof Foley says: “They have indicated that they will invest more to access more gas, meaning they will contribute to our energy security. [A windfall tax] would send out a negative signal to the market players that Ireland Plc is messy to deal with. Considering we are a small player in the energy space, this would not be wise as in the long run we need energy friends, not foes or reluctant or captive partners.”

She adds: “It is difficult for politicians, regulators, grid operators and energy companies to foresee all the implications of kneejerk reactions to the crisis as we do not really know what the longer-term implications will be.”

While she does not believe there are easy solutions, Prof Foley recommends measures to improve energy efficiency. These include:

⬤ Keeping Ireland on Daylight Saving Time instead of putting the clocks back in late October in order to reduce afternoon/evening heating and electricity demand.

⬤ Introducing requirements to limit heating thermostats to a maximum to 21C.

⬤ Asking employers to look at some sort of flexible working from home arrangements.

She says public authorities and companies should switch off building lights that are not required and local authorities should assess public lighting.

She believes that all prepay users of electricity should be put on a cheaper tariff, because are often those who can least afford expensive electricity. As more households struggle to pay their bills, Prof Foley says payments will have to be targeted at those who need it most. She argues that the most effective way of doing this is through tax credits to lower-income groups and social welfare subsidies.

Niall Farrell of the ESRI says that if the objective is to protect those most affected by rising energy prices, cutting indirect taxes on energy — like VAT, fuel duty or the carbon tax — is a poorly targeted response.

He estimates that half of the gain from such tax cuts goes to the highest-income 40pc of households compared with less than a third to the lowest-income 40pc, who have been more adversely affected by rising energy prices.

He advises that increases in welfare payments, the fuel allowance and lump sum payments such as the Household Electricity Credit are better targeted at those most affected by energy inflation.

