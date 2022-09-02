| 20.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Power players: who stands to gain most from energy price hikes?

As Bord Gáis becomes the fifth provider in a week to hike its prices, we look at who stands to gain most as the cold weather sets in — and whether a windfall tax could be the solution

Who stands to gain most from energy price hikes — and what can be done to weather the storm? Design by Shane Mc Intyre Expand
Vladimir Putin inspects the Nord Stream gas pipeline project in 2011. He has restricted supplies to Europe in response to sanctions. Photo by Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty Expand
Athlone coffee shop owner Geraldine Dolan with her €9,000 electricity bill. Photo by Tom O&rsquo;Hanlon Expand
Led by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the EU is considering whether to decouple the price of gas from electricity. Photo by Elvis Barukcic/AFP via Getty Expand
Chief executive of Centrica Chris O&rsquo;Shea Expand
SSE chief Alistair Phillips-Davies Expand
Vermillion CFO Lars Glemser Expand
Vermillion president Dion Hatcher Expand

Close

Who stands to gain most from energy price hikes — and what can be done to weather the storm? Design by Shane Mc Intyre

Who stands to gain most from energy price hikes — and what can be done to weather the storm? Design by Shane Mc Intyre

Vladimir Putin inspects the Nord Stream gas pipeline project in 2011. He has restricted supplies to Europe in response to sanctions. Photo by Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty

Vladimir Putin inspects the Nord Stream gas pipeline project in 2011. He has restricted supplies to Europe in response to sanctions. Photo by Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty

Athlone coffee shop owner Geraldine Dolan with her €9,000 electricity bill. Photo by Tom O&rsquo;Hanlon

Athlone coffee shop owner Geraldine Dolan with her €9,000 electricity bill. Photo by Tom O’Hanlon

Led by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the EU is considering whether to decouple the price of gas from electricity. Photo by Elvis Barukcic/AFP via Getty

Led by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the EU is considering whether to decouple the price of gas from electricity. Photo by Elvis Barukcic/AFP via Getty

Chief executive of Centrica Chris O&rsquo;Shea

Chief executive of Centrica Chris O’Shea

SSE chief Alistair Phillips-Davies

SSE chief Alistair Phillips-Davies

Vermillion CFO Lars Glemser

Vermillion CFO Lars Glemser

Vermillion president Dion Hatcher

Vermillion president Dion Hatcher

/

Who stands to gain most from energy price hikes — and what can be done to weather the storm? Design by Shane Mc Intyre

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

It is a crisis that has followed with alarming speed from the pandemic, and it threatens to wreak economic chaos on a scale that is just as great as Covid-19.

Heating and electricity bills are soaring and we have yet to see the full effects of these increases as the autumn evenings get cooler. But there will be winners as well as losers in the power game, and this has prompted demands for a windfall tax on energy companies.

Most Watched

Privacy