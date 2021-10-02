Power of the ‘little stories’ highlighted by the pandemic - Roddy Doyle

The importance and beauty of the “little stories” in our society that were brought to the fore by the pandemic should not be overlooked, author Roddy Doyle has said.

Doyle, speaking during an interview for teaching conference Féilte, said Ireland is emerging from the pandemic “still holding it together” and said this was “impressive, if not a little bit moving”.

The former teacher was the keynote speaker at Féilte and the Dubliner said the sense of camaraderie and togetherness at the start of the pandemic created a sense of “fairness” and “equality” in Ireland. He described March 2020 and the onset of the pandemic as having a “unifying feeling” and as a “good start to an awful period”.

“It [pandemic] came just after a General Election and people who hadn’t been reelected were going into work everyday, people whose politics I wouldn’t agree with, it was extraordinary, and they were doing a brilliant job.

“There was a sense of equality insofar as the difference between public and private healthcare disappeared for a while, everyone was receiving the same pandemic payment and there was a sense of fairness about it all. Things that were unsolvable suddenly became solvable,” Doyle said.

Doyle said there was almost a feeling during the pandemic that, “unless you have a big story, don’t talk”. He said that the power of little stories are sometimes “just as important”.

“I’ve one story about a man who’s utterly alone and the scaffolding that holds his life together is gone; going to work, working and coming home, and all he can do is walk.

“He’s inspired by a man I see when out walking and he may be perfectly okay, but to me he’s frantic and there’s something going on. He actually opens up at the end of the story in a way I hadn’t anticipated.

“It’s the little things that fill my creative energy. Big events are vital but sometimes it’s the smaller details that really interest me,” Doyle said.

Doyle admired the efforts of people to stay in touch but also admitted there was a comical side to people and their behaviours amidst Covid-19.

“People referring to sea swimming or even some people called it wild swimming. You’re only going for a swim, will you calm down. It’s just the Irish Sea,” Doyle laughed. He also poked fun at himself admitting when the travel limit went from 2km to 5km he went and bought a bike for the first time in decades.

“You realise very quickly you’re not the only one; there’s a lot of auld lads out there on bikes.

“A friend of mine also bought one and was doing really well on it but [it turned out] there was a little motor on it. A discreet motor so that when he’s going up an incline he can turn it on and still pretend he’s cycling away. I was laboriously going up a hill towards home and he was scooting past me,” Doyle said.