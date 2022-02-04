Power cut warning: Most electricity in €200m-a-year Government plan to prevent outages will be gas-fired

THE Government has moved to secure additional electricity supplies following warnings that supply was so stretched, there could be power cuts.

Multi-million-euro contracts have been offered to 20 different companies to provide power from 31 different sources.

They include nine new and yet to be built gas-fired electricity generation plants which would provide the bulk of the extra power secured.

They are to be built and ready to supply from October 2024.

Just over 1,100 megawatts (MW) of the extra 1,471MW will come from gas-fired stations.

The rest will come from new wind turbines, battery storage facilities and ‘demand side units’ which are agreements with industries that they will power down temporarily to free up electricity for public use.

The extra power will provide a substantial boost to the electricity supply. On a high-demand day, the country needs about 5,500MW.

The cost to the state for the first year of supply is €216 million and most of the suppliers are being offered ten-year contracts so the cost will be recurring.

That will be paid each year regardless of whether the electricity is actually used.

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan said the gas-fired capacity “is expected to spend much of its time in reserve to operate only when needed”.

Climate action commitments require Ireland to wean its energy needs off fossil fuels such as gas and convert completely to wind and solar power instead.

However, Mr Ryan said it was necessary to develop new gas generating capacity because of the concerns over power shortages while waiting for high-capacity offshore wind farms to be built.

“The Government has set an ambitious target of up to 80pc of electricity consumption to come from renewable sources by 2030,” he said.

“This is double the current share of renewable electricity and will require development of significant levels of wind and solar generation.”

He said some of the new gas plants would be cleaner replacements for replace older, less efficient, high-carbon emitting plants.

Eirgrid, which is in charge of the national electricity grid, warned last summer that electricity demand was at an all-time high and growing at a rate that was straining supplies.

The warning came amid a growing number of ‘amber alerts’ which are issued when electricity demand is so close to the full available supply that an unexpected event – such one generating plant having to go offline for maintenance – would cause outages.

The surge in demand was largely due to the runaway growth of data centres.

Mr Ryan and the Government have resisted calls for a halt to data centre expansion, at least until extra electricity sources can be secured.

Mr Ryan said a new policy was being implemented of giving priority to data centres located outside of Dublin where the strain on electricity supply is most severe, and to those that provide some of their own on-site generation and were also willing to enter demand side agreements.

He said temporary extra generation was being bought in to cushion supplies for the coming winter.