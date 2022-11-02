Poultry producers ordered to keep flocks indoors over avian flu threat to Christmas turkeys

Farmers are set to be advised to move all poultry indoors

Poultry producers have been ordered to keep their flocks indoors from next week, as concern grows over a strain of avian flu.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has introduced regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 requiring flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a “secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access”.

The Department said the regulations, which are being introduced as a precautionary measure, come into affect on November 7.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) last night put out a ‘red alert’ to its poultry producer members.

The strain of avian flu tagged HP A1 H5N1 was found after the swan was brought to a Department of Agriculture lab for a post-mortem on Monday.

The Cavan/Monaghan region produces up to 75pc of Christmas turkeys for supermarkets and butchers.

Nigel Sweetman, IFA national poultry chairman, said: “I got confirmation from the department’s national disease control section that the virus has been found in a dead swan discovered in Cavan on Monday.

“The bird was taken to the department’s veterinary laboratory where a post-mortem found the bird had this new virulent strain. We have advised all our members producing poultry to keep their flocks indoors. The department have not yet called for the poultry producers to keep their flocks in, but we in IFA have decided to make this call as this is a very worrying development.”

He added: “Up to 75pc of the Christmas turkey producers are in the Cavan/Monaghan area where this swan was found and wild birds can carry this virus into poultry flocks.

“Most flocks are kept indoors, but about 20pc of turkeys for the Christmas market are free-range and kept outdoors.

“We are now appealing for all these birds to be brought indoors to minimise the risk. This new variant is a real threat. There are about 100 poultry farmers involved in producing turkeys. They produce about 1.5 million turkeys a year and about 50pc are for the Christmas market.

“So this is a critically import time as the turkeys are being finished off before being sent to customers in early December. If this virus strikes it could ruin some of our members. We have put out a red alert to poultry producer members.”

The Department of Agriculture previously introduced regulations on September 19, making it mandatory for all keepers of poultry and captive birds to adopt enhanced biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds.

"It is important to note that housing is a support to biosecurity, not an alternative. Stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease," the Department said in a statement.

"Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.”

“It is important to note that there is no evidence of risk to humans associated with consumption of poultry or poultry products. Properly cooked poultry products, including meat and eggs are safe to eat,” the statement added.

“The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk of infection to humans is considered to be very low. However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report sick of dead wild birds to the Regional Veterinary Office or notify the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine through its Avian Influenza Wild Bird App.”

In the UK it is estimated that up to 2.3 million turkeys have been culled during October due to the spread of the virus and in the US up to 50 million birds being grown for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 24 have been slaughtered.

Mr Sweetman, who runs a poultry farm near Kinsale said: “We have sounded the alarm to all our members. We can’t waste any time as this thing can wipe out a whole flock. If one bird gets it, the whole flock has to be destroyed.”

Minister of State Niall Collins said a number of turkey growers in his Co Limerick constituency have been on to him and he has relayed their concerns to the Agriculture Minister.