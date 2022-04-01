Potholes and poor roads blamed as more cars fail than pass NCT on first try at one in three test centres

One third of NCT centres around the country had more vehicles fail than pass on the first attempt last year.

Poor roads are thought to be one of the reasons why so many vehicles fail the National Car Test.

Almost 1,420,000 vehicles were given their initial test in the 49 test centres nationwide in 2021.

Of these, only half (52.76pc) passed on the first attempt, 41.45pc failed for a major fault, and 5.79pc were deemed ­dangerous.

In one centre the level of failures deemed to be dangerous was more than 10pc, which was nearly twice the national average.

Front suspension defects were the most common reason for test failure, with nearly 7pc of vehicles being found to be under standard.

Misaligned or faulty lights were the next biggest fault found at just over 6pc, followed by brake line and hose faults (5pc), mechanical brake faults (just over 4pc), and faulty steering linkages (just under 4pc).

The test centre at Derrybeg, Co Donegal, recorded the most fails under the ‘danger’ category at 10.71pc.

At the other end of the country, Tralee, Co Kerry, had the lowest number of ‘danger fails’ at 4.27pc.

Meanwhile, Portlaoise, Co Laois, had the most first-attempt passes at 60.24pc, while Cavan had the least at 41.08pc.

A spokesman for AA Ireland said a correlation could be made between areas of the country with poorer roads, and areas with higher NCT failure rates.

“If the road condition deteriorates, it would lead to more potholes which, when a vehicle hits them, would cause greater wear on suspension and tyres, and if deep enough – on body work,” said Paddy Comyn, AA Ireland head of communications.

“These figures would seem to indicate that in areas where there are higher instances of suspension issues that poor road surfaces are playing a significant role.”

A spokeswoman for Applus+, the company that runs the NCT, said the pass and fail rates have been reasonably consistent over many years.

“The NCT test is a basic roadworthiness safety check at a point in time without any dismantling of a vehicle’s components, and is not a substitute for regular maintenance or upkeep of a vehicle,” she said.

Anecdotally, some drivers use the NCT to identify faults on their vehicles and then have them fixed before a retest rather than have their cars checked prior to the test.

Applus+ says that its own customer surveys show that around 60pc of vehicle owners have their vehicle serviced prior to their NCT test.

The Road Safety Authority said it is each vehicle owner’s responsibility to ensure his or her vehicle is in compliance with the law and maintained in a roadworthy condition at all times.

“The pass rate of vehicles deteriorates as they get older.

For example, four-year-old cars have an average pass rate of over 80pc whereas 10-year-old cars have an average pass rate of 42pc to 50pc,” said a spokeswoman.

Asked whether it harder to pass the NCT test now than it was 10 years ago, the Applus+ spokeswoman said that while the NCT test manual has been updated to reflect changing technology and improved standards over the last 10 years, the NCT pass and fail rates have been reasonably consistent.

The RSA said the NCT has always been a comprehensive test in line with EU requirements on checking a car’s safety features, and while there have been a small number of additions to the testable items, the standards required have not changed materially over the years.

Applus+ also said that despite a backlog in testing due to Covid, it does not believe there are more untested cars, and possible failure cars, on the road.

“Compliance levels are consistent, with some minor delays at certain locations relating to the impact of Covid,” said the spokeswoman.

And from the RSA’s perspective the pandemic and its resultant lockdowns and travel restrictions might have actually improved safety.

“Pass rates in 2021 were higher than in previous years.

“This is likely to have been as a result of a reduction in the mileage of vehicles due to the pandemic,” the spokeswoman said. Cars that fail the first time have to be retested after the owners have repairs carried out.

Some of these tests require the vehicle to be put into a lane for inspection, for retests on suspension and brakes for example.

Other cars, with repairs such as a blown bulb or where a tyre or wipers have to be replaced, do not have to be run through a lane to be retested but can be visually checked by a tester.

Applus+ said a fault in the category of ‘major’ will result in the customer being advised that the vehicle has failed the NCT.

“The vehicle owner will have 30 days to have the item repaired and returned to the centre for re-inspection. An NCT Certificate will not be issued until the vehicle is returned for inspection.

“If the vehicle is not presented within the 30-day period then a new inspection will need to be conducted,” said the spokesperson.

“Where a vehicle has failed because of a dangerous defect, it constitutes a direct or immediate risk to road safety such that the vehicle should not be used on the road under any circumstances.

“A sticker stating ‘failed dangerous’ will be affixed to the vehicle by the vehicle inspector. The vehicle must be presented for re-inspection and receive a pass result before an NCT Certificate is issued.”

“It is illegal and unsafe for a motorist to drive a vehicle with a dangerous defect, which means the vehicle owner may incur penalty points and a court appearance if caught by An Garda Síochána,” she added.

Meanwhile, the number of people on the waiting list for an NCT appointment is more than eight times higher than it was in the year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applus+ said challenges have emerged in coping with demand for testing this year due to the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on customers and staff.

“Q1 each year is the busiest time for the NCT, as the NCT is due on the anniversary of the vehicle’s registration date and most people like to purchase new vehicles at the start of the year. It continues to be challenging with the impact of the Covid Omicron variant causing absenteeism levels for staff and many customer no-shows or late cancellations.”