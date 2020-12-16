Postpone Christmas until June summer solstice, says Dr Scally

Dr Gabriel Scally said family gatherings this Christmas should be postponed until the June winter solstice, and governments should give two bank holidays to cater for this.

The President of epidemiology and public health in the Royal Society of Medicine, London, said he doesn’t agree with the easing of restrictions over the festive period and that Christmas gatherings should essentially be postponed to June.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, he said: “I would like to be a very generous public health doctor here and I would like to suggest that the governments should say we are going to postpone from the deepest depts of winter that family gathering and we are going to have them in June around the solstice, the midsummer in June, and we are going to give you two more bank holidays.

"And by that time the vaccine will have helped us enormously and it will give people something to look forward to and they can reset their family gatherings for six months time when we should be through the very worst of this Covid.”

Meanwhile, Dr Scally has heavily criticised Northern Ireland’s approach to Covid-19, saying he believes its Health Minister should resign and that if it was up to him he would “change the team.”

In a tweet posted today, Dr Scally said that “disaster looms” for Northern Ireland.

He wrote: “The handling of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland beggars belief.

“The health service is on the brink of being overwhelmed, but efforts to prevent growth in cases have been relaxed. Shops, coffee shops, restaurants and bars serving food all open. Disaster looms.”

Speaking about Northern Ireland’s current situation, Dr Scally said he’s “lost for words about how bad it is and how bad it’s been managed.”

He added: “The UK approach, including Northern Ireland, and Northern Ireland is absolutely one of the worst in the UK, it’s a reactive approach.

"They wait to see how it’s going and then the numbers grow, the admissions grow, the deaths grow and then they act.

“There is not a preventative approach, there is no public health approach in Northern Ireland and the contact tracing is minuscule compared to the contact tracing that goes on in the Republic and even that could be bettered.

"It is just a dreadful abdication of responsibility.”

The Belfast-native added that if Northern Ireland was a football team, its manager would be sacked.

“If Northern Ireland was a football team well the directors would have sacked the manager and be replacing the coaching staff,” he said.

When asked if he thinks Health Minister Robin Swann should resign, Dr Scally said: “I personally would, I think given where Northern Ireland is yes, I would change the team and I would put some public health people on the team maybe.

“This is a public health emergency with no public health leadership.”

