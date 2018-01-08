Gardaí are understood to be treating the death of a man in Limerick as suspicious after he was discovered in his home with a number of injuries.

Post-mortem due after man (45) is found dead with injuries in flat, investigation underway

The man was found inside a flat on Little O'Curry Street in Limerick city centre by a relative yesterday evening.

The body of the man (45) was discovered about 6pm. A Garda forensic team was called to the scene last night.

Gardaí are understood to be treating the discovery of the body as suspicious. A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out by State Pathologist Marie Cassidy at Limerick University Hospital today.

It is so far unclear what type of injuries the man sustained. The man's body remained in the flat overnight, with the flat itself sealed off by investigators.

There are a number of flats and apartment blocks in the area and the particular building is separated into a number of flats. "Gardaí in Henry Street are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a male in his 40s at a flat on Little O'Curry Street shortly before 6pm this evening," a spokesman said.

"The scene has been preserved and the offices of the State pathologist have been notified.

"The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been requested," he added.

Local councillor Elenora Hogan said her thoughts were with the family of the man, though she said she was not yet aware of the identity of the deceased person. "It's very tragic, whoever the unfortunate man is," Ms Hogan said. "Anything like this is very sad, particularly at this time of year, when we're all just getting over the buzz of Christmas and new year," she added.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around Little O'Curry Street to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400 or any Garda station.

