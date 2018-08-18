Postman Mick hangs up bag after 52 years

Ireland's longest-serving postman has finally hung up his satchel after 52 years in the service.

Ireland's longest-serving postman has finally hung up his satchel after 52 years in the service.

Mick Cahill (67), originally from Kilkenny City, is known by nearly everyone in the north Kilkenny village of Freshford where he has been looking after the post for the last 14 years.

He's seen plenty of changes over the years, since he started off as a telegram boy back in 1966.

When he first started, his route was 5am until 1.30pm. Back then, the job was six days a week. More recently, his route was 7am until 3pm, five days a week.

He was due to retire in 2016, but sought and was given an extension.

"I'll miss the people," he said.

"I wouldn't have minded another year. But they [already] gave me an extension for two years."

Mr Cahill said he's not 100pc sure what he will do now he's retired, but is the kind of person who likes to keep busy.

He attends a lot of hurling matches, and has been involved in local GAA club O'Loughlin Gaels and soccer club Freebooters AFC over the years.

North Kilkenny councillor Michael McCarthy said: "He will be a huge loss to the area - he was very popular and knew everyone.

"We wish him all the best."

Irish Independent