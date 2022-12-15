Posters featuring Leo Varadkar and the Dublin/Monaghan bombs appear in loyalist areas across NI

Just days before he is installed as Taoiseach, posters of Leo Varadkar with a background image of the Dublin/Monaghan bombs have appeared in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of posters that show the Fine Gael leader, who is to take over from coalition partner Micheal Martin on December 17, have been plastered around loyalist areas.

The sinister looking posters state ‘The possibility of a return to violence is very real’.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “These posters are designed to raise tensions, to agitate, to target a young demographic and incite them to violence.

“It will be they who will pay the price in the long-term, not those doing the agitating.

“I’d plead with those responsible to stop this madness and put their efforts into dealing with real life problems affecting their communities.”

Mr Varadkar, the current Tanaiste, will become Taoiseach for the second time on Saturday, a role he will hold for the next two years.

He was part of the Irish negotiating team when the Withdrawal Agreement and NI Protocol were negotiated, and has been criticised by loyalists for comments made during that time.

However, he is unlikely to be directly involved in the current negotiations around the protocol, which are taking place between the EU and British Government.

Expand Close Leo Varadkar posters erected in east Belfast in December (Credit: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leo Varadkar posters erected in east Belfast in December (Credit: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

The Fine Gael leader is expected to visit Northern Ireland in the early New Year to meet with the political parties.

His party colleague Simon Coveney has also been targeted by loyalists. Earlier this year he had to flee a peacebuilding event in north Belfast after the UVF hijacked a van and left a hoax bomb in the car park.

The Dublin Monaghan bombings were carried out by the UVF in May 1974.

The series of co-ordinated bombings, three in Dublin during the evening rush hour and a fourth in Monaghan almost 90 minutes later, killed 33 civilians, including a woman who was nine months pregnant, and injuring almost 300.

The ages of the dead ranged from 19 up to 80 years.

The UVF claimed responsibility for the attacks in 1993, but no one has ever been charged with the bombings.

The picture used in the Varadkar posters is of the bomb in Talbot Street in Dublin that claimed the lives of 14 people.

Margaret Urwin of the Justice For the Forgotten campaign group said: “Catholics and Protestants were killed that day along with a French Jewish girl, 34 people in total and the greatest carnage was in Talbot Street and that’s the picture that’s been used.

“It is appalling that there are people out there still ready to kill and kill civilians.

“And while I don’t know if this is just the work of keyboard warriors, the families will obviously be terribly upset about this.

“That tensions are being stirred up after all this time about what is basically a trade agreement is appalling.”

A loyalist source said that “people can read into it what they want”.

“The message is very clear – if some chose not to listen that’s a matter for them.

“Anyone with any wit would realise that these posters wouldn’t be appearing in every loyalist area across Northern Ireland without the support of mainstream loyalist paramilitary groups.”

Unionist commentator Alex Kane, writing in the Belfast Telegraph recently, said: “Generally speaking, unionists and loyalists don’t trust Leo Varadkar.

“They blame him for the protocol and accuse him of raising the threat of violence if new border controls were introduced between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

“Bizarrely, he’s also lumbered with more responsibility for their ongoing problems than are Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Lord Frost, the ERG and the 99.9pc of Conservative MPs who voted for the protocol in 2020”.

The PSNI has been asked if it is are investigating the origins of the posters.