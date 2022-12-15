| -3°C Dublin

Posters featuring Leo Varadkar and the Dublin/Monaghan bombs appear in loyalist areas across NI

Leo Varadkar posters erected in east Belfast in December (Credit: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Allison Morris

Just days before he is installed as Taoiseach, posters of Leo Varadkar with a background image of the Dublin/Monaghan bombs have appeared in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of posters that show the Fine Gael leader, who is to take over from coalition partner Micheal Martin on December 17, have been plastered around loyalist areas.

