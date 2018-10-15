Postal sorting office sealed-off after discovery of suspicious device

A Dublin postal sorting office has been sealed-off and the bomb squad requested after a suspicious device was discovered in the premises.

The Army bomb disposal unit are currently responding to the incident at the An Post sorting office near the Nangor Road, Clondalkin following the discovery this afternoon.

Gardai confirmed that they have sealed-off the scene and are awaiting the arrival of the Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

Online Editors