Postal sorting office evacuated after discovery of suspicious package

An Irish postal sorting office has been evacuated and the Army’s bomb squad requested after a suspicious package was discovered early this morning.

The package, understood to be a letter, was discovered at the An Post facility on the Dock Road, Limerick at around 6am.

Sources have told Independent.ie that Gardai are investigating if the suspect package is linked to the recent discovery of explosive devices posted in letters in the UK.

"It is early in this inquiry but due to the writing on the package Gardai are attempting to establish if this incident is linked to the incidents in the UK earlier this month," a source said.

The Defence Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit has been requested to the scene to examine the letter.

A Garda spokesman said: "Shortly after 6am Gardai in Henry street received a report of a suspect package at the An Post sorting office, Dock Road, Co Limerick. The building has been evacuated and the army EOD team have been notified.

"No other information is available at this time."

Packages containing homemade explosive devices were found at London’s City and Heathrow airports and Waterloo station on March 5 and at the University of Glasgow in Scotland on March 6. None of the devices exploded and no injuries were reported.

Last week a media outlet in Northern Ireland received a claim of responsibility for the four devices and said a fifth has not been discovered.

In a joint statement the London’s Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland said: "The claim was allegedly made on behalf of the IRA".

The packages all bore stamps from the Irish Republic and Dublin as a return address.

The suspect device found in Heathrow Airport briefly ignited and burned part of the packaging, but no one was injured.

Online Editors