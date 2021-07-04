Postal courier who stole letters, cards and vouchers over five years 'pleased' to avoid prison

Leonard O' Mahoney, 56 year old courier who pleaded guilty to 4 counts of handling stolen property and 52 counts of theft spanning a 5 year period.

Postal courier Leonard O'Mahony is grateful he escaped a prison sentence - after five years of stealing from his clients.

The 57-year-old escaped with a six-month suspended sentence, despite Cork District Court hearing how he stole letters, cards and vouchers from clients over a five-year-period stretching from 2014 to 2019.

Answering the door in a pair of shorts and open-neck shirt, O'Mahony this week told the Sunday World there wasn't much he could say to explain his crimes.

"It is what it is," he told our reporter.

"The judge dealt with it and that's it.

"I was very pleased not to get a custodial sentence."

O'Mahony first appeared before Cork District court in November last year.

O’Mahony, of Amberley Avenue, Grange, Cork, was charged with four counts of handling stolen property and 52 counts of theft spanning dates between 2014 and 2019.

The court heard how O'Mahony had worked as a courier for 14 years and as part of his work took post to and from solicitors' offices.

A complaint was made by the office manager in one of these firms when a One-For-All voucher valued at €100 went missing.

On investigation, it turned out that the voucher had been spent at SuperValu in Grange, Co Cork.

Similarly, there was a complaint in relation to a second voucher for €30 and this had also been spent at the same store.

This led gardai to suspect O'Mahony and to call to his home to conduct a search.

"A large quantity of DX mail - opened and unopened - from December 2014 was found," Sgt John Kelleher told the court.

"He admitted he had taken cards, letters and documents from his place of work."

DX mail refers to post sent by an inter-law firm postal system called the Document Exchange (the DX), which is cheaper than regular post and is a next day delivery service.

The value of missing vouchers was put at €220.

Judge Kelleher said he was much more concerned about letters and documents going missing.

On the basis of evidence that the accused was operating as a courier between solicitors' offices, the judge asked if any title documents had gone missing.

Sergeant Mary Skehan said there was no evidence of that.

She added that the gardai did not open any letters which had not been opened already by the accused.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said: "He attended at Togher Garda Station on a voluntary basis. He was not arrested or anything at the time. He outlined everything to the best of his memory.

"Originally from Turner's Cross, he has worked all his life. From 1986 to 2006 he worked as a publican in various establishments. He went working for DX Couriers from 2006."

Mr Burke said that initially there were logistical reasons for the defendant bringing post to his home, but "he ended up going through the post at home".

The solicitor said: "A knock came on the door and all these letters were inside in his house. He hadn't even disposed of them. He did not even have the wherewithal to burn them or dispose of them."

Judge Olann Kelleher said that in light of O'Mahony's age and the absence of criminal convictions, he would direct the preparation of a probation report.

Sentencing was adjourned to allow time for that. At O'Mahony's sentencing hearing last week, Judge Kelleher said that he was of a view to give him a second chance.

He said: "This was a complete breach of trust by a man delivering documents for solicitors and firms in the city.

"It would normally warrant a custodial sentence. But he has no previous convictions. He is an introverted man - a bit of a loner.

"And he could not cope but that does not excuse what he was doing.

"He expressed his apology and remorse. He has no previous convictions and he has some remorse.

"I will give him an opportunity.

"I will impose a six-month sentence suspended on all matters subject to him cooperating with the probation service for the next 12 months."

The judge previously cited a probation report which referred to the need for the accused to manage his mental health and develop victim awareness.