Gardaí are not releasing the details of a port mortem conducted on the body of a woman found in Co Mayo yesterday.

The body of the woman was found in an apartment on Castlebar Street in Westport on Saturday afternoon.

A post mortem was conducted on the body today, but gardaí said they are not releasing any details for the time being for operational reasons.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery and their investigation is ongoing.