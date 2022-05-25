Post-based Passport Express service is losing its name because it’s too slow

Passport Express is losing its name – because it’s just too slow.

The passport service will be renamed ‘Post Passport’, because it takes much longer than online applications.

Standard renewals through the express method were taking up to eight weeks by post, compared to two weeks online.

The renaming, sanctioned by Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney, follows calls for a new name that does not mislead applicants about the turnaround time associated with postal applications.

Passport Express was created in pre-internet days when the postal service was seen as a quick way of obtaining a new ID, without attending in person.

It is expected to alleviate public confusion over the quickest way to apply for a passport, with 200,000 experiencing delays.

And it could ultimately mean quicker turnaround times for postal passport applications by easing the rush for the express service.

Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins said: “Applying for your passport by post is by far the slowest and most expensive means of application.

“I’ve found that a lot of people hear the name Passport Express and presume that it is the fastest method of application.

“I have been engaging with An Post and minister Coveney on this matter and I think this new name will provide applicants with greater clarity and prevent people from mistakenly choosing the slower postal method if they can avoid it.

“The main message for those applying for a passport is to apply online, apply early and ensure all your paperwork and signatures are in order and included with your application to avoid any delays.”

Nearly 45pc of adult renewal applications are processed “within one to two days” — but first-time applications are taking far longer.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it has issued more passports this year than in the same period before the pandemic.

Over half a million Irish citizenship documents have been issued in 2022 — whereas in 2019, pre-pandemic, 420,000 were issued.

Nonetheless there is a delay for 200,000 applications, believed to a record number, and the department has stressed the passport online service is the fastest way to apply.

“Online renewal applications are processed four times faster than paper renewal applications,” a spokeswoman said.

Ms Higgins, TD for Dublin Mid-West, said: “Every week my office is still encountering people who have applied for their passport through the Passport Express method because they understandably think that the name implies it must be the fastest method, but it is not.”

Children’s first-time passports are taking around 40 days because they come with the need to verify parent consent, guardianship and other factors. Applying for a child’s first-time passport through Passport Express will worsen the delay.

But a spokeswoman for Simon Coveney’s department told the Irish Independent yesterday: “Between 4,000 and 5,000 passports are being issued every day, and we’re expecting about 1.4 million applications this year.”

There are three issuing locations and a major drive is now on to increase staff levels by half in order to combat the backlog.

The number of officials handling applications will increase to 900 from 600 previously.

The passport service is experiencing “a very high volume of applications.”

Since March it has reduced the turnaround time for first-time passports from 40 working days to 30 working days.

But this applies to fully complete and correct passport applications, with four in ten applicants making mistakes that slow their passport provision.