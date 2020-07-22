Portuguese police reopen probe into rape of Irish woman (37) amid claims of links to Madeleine McCann suspect

Hazel Behan, who now lives in Co Westmeath, says she vomited when she noted similarities between the attack on her and a rape committed by Christian Brückner

Portuguese police have reopened their investigation into the rape of an Irish woman Hazel Behan (37).

Ms Behan waived her right to anonymity last month to say the masked man who targeted her in her Algarve apartment in 2004, could have been the German sex offender, Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann disappearance.

She went public about the horrific 2004 attack after discovering Bruecker was convicted last year of the 2005 rape of an American OAP in Praia da Luz, where Madeleine disappeared in May 2007.

Sky News is now reporting that Portuguese detectives collected archived files earlier this week in order to reopen the case.

However, potential DNA evidence was previously destroyed on the orders of Portuguese prosecutors.

Case files state Ms Behan described the rapist as an English speaker who could be "German, Belgian or Dutch".

Ms Behan's underwear was among clothes passed to experts for lab analysis, along with a broken nail.

Documents make it clear the biological material was obtained, but no DNA profile comparisons could be made because no suspects were identified.

Confirming the destruction of the potential evidence, the authorities said: "On March 15, 2007, when the judge decides to archive the investigation, the Public Ministry decide any biological material should be destroyed.

"As they are in a bad condition it is improbable that if this re-investigation was reopened the material could be subjected to counter-proof analysis."

