Portobello Plaza closed for weekend due to recent ‘completely unacceptable’ anti-social behaviour

Rubbish strewn along the canal in Portobello after crowds gathered to enjoy the sunshine in 2018 Credit: DJ Deece / Niall D'Arcy

Portobello Plaza will be closed this weekend due to recent congregations and “completely unacceptable” antisocial behaviour, Dublin City Council confirmed.

A statement from the council said it regretted having to close the Plaza but said up to 1,000 people had been gathering there in recent weekends, “without due regard for Covid-19 restrictions”.

“Dublin City Council is very aware of the importance of public spaces in recent times but some behaviour at this location in recent weeks has been completely unacceptable,” a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said.

The council said the anti-social behaviour related to the large congregations was having a “hugely detrimental effect” on both the local community and the environment.

“Following consultation with local residents, public representatives, and An Garda Síochána, from early this afternoon Friday, May 14, Portobello Plaza will be closed to the public until Monday morning, May 17.

“Dublin City Council would like to remind the public that it is illegal to drink alcohol outdoors in a public place under City Council bye-laws”.

There will be increased enforcement by An Garda Síochána in the Portobello area this weekend and anyone found consuming alcohol outdoors in a public space may be fined, the council have said.

The situation will be reviewed next week, the council confirmed.



