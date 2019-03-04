Pornography appears on primary school website after 'lease expires'

A Northern Ireland primary school has complained of having no government agency to help it after its website content was replaced with pornographic material.

St Ronan's Primary School in Newry was alerted to the change in material on its site on Sunday.

The school said it believed the site was hacked, however, Twitter users pointed out that the subscription to host the website may have lapsed meaning another organisation was able to take over the management and content of its pages.

Police confirmed the domain name had been purchased legitimately and therefore the new owner entitled to publish their own material on the site.

"Unfortunately no government agency is able to assist," the school said in a tweet.

The school said it had been in contact with the domain hosts to try and resolve the issue as well as the police.

However, the material was still available on clicking on the school's official page on Monday afternoon.

Police said they investigated the matter.

A spokeswoman added: "Police received a report of an incident in relation to a website in the name of a school in the Newry area. On further police investigation it was established that the lease for this website had expired and it was legitimately purchased by another user.

"This website is in no way related to the school."

St Ronan's has been approached for a comment.

Belfast Telegraph