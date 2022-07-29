Popular priest believed to have been behind atrocity that even IRA was ashamed of

A charismatic country cleric with a penchant for poker and sports cars, Father James Chesney was a priest who, it is alleged, literally got away with murder.

A Police Ombudsman’s report outlines how the RUC believed he was the IRA’s director of operations in south Derry and was directly and indirectly linked to the 1972 Claudy bombing in which nine people died.

A curate in Cullion, near Desertmartin, he was never brought in for questioning.

Chesney’s father John, a Protestant, worked in the loyalist Upperlands in Co Derry but converted to Catholicism after meeting his future wife Mary Ann.

Nobody remembers ever seeing Chesney with his parents, but he was regularly in the company of his wealthy aunt and uncle, Willie and Betty Noon. Former civil rights leader and SDLP founder, the late Ivan Cooper, recalled: “They arrived at my house in a bright red Mercedes. She was dripping with furs and waving a long cigarette holder. The Noons had no children. Fr Chesney was like a son to them.”

Cooper spoke of the priest “haring along country roads in his sports car”.

He described him as “sophisticated, strikingly handsome, an extremely magnetic and engaging man... Fr Chesney was Derry’s answer to Bonnie and Clyde”.

The Noons were staunch republicans who raised money for the Green Cross, the IRA prisoners’ fund. A former civil rights activist who attended some of their fundraising dinners said: “They were fancy events in a nice hotel, not like the normal prisoners’ functions in shebeens.

“The food would be arranged on the plate so the colours matched the tricolour. The peas on the left, the potatoes and chicken in the middle, and the carrots on the right. Fr Chesney was always spoken of at these dinners... he was held in high esteem.”

A former senior IRA figure in Derry told me the priest was a member: “Like many others, he joined following the wave of anger at how civil rights marchers were treated.

“He was deeply affected by the introduction of internment.”

The ex-Provisional attended a meeting in Bellaghy parish hall at which Chesney was present: “The meeting was so the IRA in Derry city and in Co Derry could coordinate their activities more.

“Meetings were regularly held in parish halls in Dungiven and Bellaghy.

“The church could be bluffed into thinking it was a civil rights-type meeting, rather than an IRA one, or it could bluff itself into believing that.”

The former IRA member described Chesney as “someone who wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty” and said while he didn’t swear in new IRA members, he was present at meetings where that happened.

The republican said Chesney regularly organised charity dances or £1,000 bingo sessions: “Often, the proceeds would be handily robbed by men in balaclavas. Other times he’d organise these big social gatherings as cover so other meetings could take place without the RUC or Brits knowing.”

Three bombs were left at the petrol station, the post office, and the Beaufort Hotel in Claudy on July 31, 1972.

The IRA’s aim was to divert British troops away from Derry city.

That day thousands of soldiers had entered the Bogside in Operation Motorman, an attempt to take control of no-go areas.

The bombers had planned to make phone warnings from Dungiven, but the telephone exchanges — blown up in an earlier IRA attack — hadn’t been repaired so the bombs exploded without warning.

A former Special Branch detective said he was 15 minutes away from arresting Chesney and raiding the parochial house, where he believed weapons were stored, but received an order from a senior level to “leave the priest alone”.

An Assistant Chief Constable wrote to the NIO asking what action “could be taken to render harmless a dangerous priest”.

An official replied that Secretary of State Willie Whitelaw was discussing the matter with Cardinal Conway who “knew the priest was a very bad man”.

The cardinal had mentioned transferring Chesney to Donegal, but RUC Chief Constable Graham Shillington said he’d prefer “a transfer to Tipperary”.

A heavy smoker, Chesney had heart bypass surgery the same year as the Claudy bomb.

He was moved to Malin Head, Co Donegal, where he was a curate for three years before becoming chaplain at a nursing home for elderly people in Fahan.

He once tried to book The Boomtown Rats for a community gig. He was instrumental in fundraising to build a huge community centre in Burnfoot, where a plaque was later erected to honour his memory.

He was a keen sailor and member of the Lough Swilly yacht club.

Chesney died of cancer in 1980 at 46. He was buried with his mother and father in Maghera, Co Derry. The gravestone asks visitors to pray for his soul.

The late Martin McGuinness was a senior figure in the IRA’s Derry Brigade at the time of the Claudy bombing.

In 2002 he denied ever meeting Chesney. However, in 2010 he admitted he had done so when the priest was dying.

“I was told he was a republican sympathiser, would I go and see him and meet with him in Co Donegal,” he said.

“I did that. There was no mention whatsoever of the Claudy bomb. During the course of that, he just talked about his support for a united Ireland.”

The IRA has never admitted the atrocity in which more than a dozen of its members were involved. The focus on Chesney should not obscure the fact that responsibility for the slaughter extends far beyond him.