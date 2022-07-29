| 13.6°C Dublin

Popular priest believed to have been behind atrocity that even IRA was ashamed of

RUC believed Fr James Chesney played major part in 1972 Claudy bomb massacre that left nine dead

The aftermath of the Claudy attack in which nine people died Expand

Suzanne Breen

A charismatic country cleric with a penchant for poker and sports cars, Father James Chesney was a priest who, it is alleged, literally got away with murder.

A Police Ombudsman’s report outlines how the RUC believed he was the IRA’s director of operations in south Derry and was directly and indirectly linked to the 1972 Claudy bombing in which nine people died.

