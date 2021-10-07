A popular Offaly milk company has had to close after both of its vending machines were damaged on Wednesday night.

Boora Bainne milk company had gained huge popularity in Offaly during the pandemic with people travelling for miles to purchase milk from vending machines near Tullamore.

The incident occurred at 12:15am outside of Tullamore in which Boora Bainne claimed two males, who were captured on CCTV, broke into the premises by smashing the glass on the front door before vandalising two vending machines.

“With regret we are forced to close for the foreseeable due to vandalism that happened last night. At 12:15am, two men in a dark-coloured, two-seater Ford Ranger forced entry and damaged both machines, one beyond repair. They were seen driving towards Kilcormac after leaving here,” the company said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

The company said the perpetrators severely damaged both machines in search of money despite the fact they are clearly marked as ‘card only’. Not much cash was stolen as the business doesn’t open on Wednesday but they allegedly made away with a coin box of mostly 50c 20c and 10c coins.

Gardaí confirmed that they’re investigating an incident of burglary at the premises and that the building was damaged and a “sum of cash was taken” from the premises.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The company gained local countywide popularity by selling regular whole milk as well as strawberry, chocolate, banana and salted caramel flavours. Users purchased a recyclable glass bottle and could refill them with different types of milk.

A Facebook post by Boora Bainne showing the damage to their doors and vending machines has been shared hundreds of times with locals reacting with sadness and shock at the incident.

The company are appealing to anyone with information to contact Gardaí.