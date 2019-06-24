Popular Dublin swimming spots closed to bathers as country prepares for mini heatwave

Three popular Dublin swimming spots could be closed to bathers amid fears of low quality water as the country prepares for a mini heatwave.

Three popular Dublin swimming spots could be closed to bathers amid fears of low quality water as the country prepares for a mini heatwave.

The temporary closure notice has been issued as the country gets set for temperatures as high as 28C at the end of the week.

"Exceptionally warm" weather has been forecast for Friday, while tomorrow and Wednesday could see temperatures of up to 25C.

Dun Laoghaire - Rathdown Council issued the closure notice on Monday evening, explaining that there was an "overflow discharge of wastewater" at a number of wastewater treatment facilities and pumping stations in the bay area of south Dublin, following heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

This is suspected of having an adverse impact on water quality on bathing waters in the area.

They have closed Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing areas and said they will receive water quality results in three days.

This means the bathing spots could be closed to sunseekers as temperatures hit the high-twenties for the first time this year.

A spokesperson said; "Having assessed the impact of the wastewater discharges and carried out visual inspections of bathing areas in DLR, and acting with the advice of the HSE, Temporary Bathing Prohibition Notices are being put in place with immediate effect, as a precaution, at Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing areas, pending results from testing of water quality at these locations.

General view of old gate at Forty Foot Bathing place, Sandycove, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

"Sampling of these locations has taken place today and results are expected to be available in three days."

Notices warning bathers and swimmers not to enter the water will be put up at the affected bathing areas. The council confirmed that these temporary prohibition notices will remain in place until water conditions return to normal and sampling results are clear.

There are no restrictions in relation to any other bathing areas along the coast, but all bathing areas are being monitored and sampled as a precaution.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council will be posting updates on its website and on social media over the coming days.

Speaking earlier, a Met Eireann forecaster told Independent.ie; "It's going to be a warm start to the week and by the looks of it, it's going to be even warmer later in the week.

"The weather is not completely settled and we expect to see some thunderstorms but they are going to be isolated.

"They are not going to be persistent.

"It won't be wall-to-wall sunshine initially but there will be strong spells of it.

"And later in the week it will be way warmer than usual," the spokesperson added.

Online Editors